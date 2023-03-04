Live results | Iowa men’s wrestling competes in Session II of 2023 Big Ten Championships

The Hawkeyes and Penn State Nittany Lions are tied for first place with 63.5 points each heading into Session II.

No. 1 seeded 141-pound Iowa’s Real Woods looks to the crowd after defeating No. 8 seeded Purdue’s Parker Filius during session one of the Big Ten Wrestling Championships at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Woods defeated Filius by fall, 2:08.

ANN ARBOR — The Iowa men’s wrestling team will compete in Session II of the Big Ten Wrestling Championships at the Crisler Center on Saturday starting at 4:30 p.m. The Hawkeyes and Penn State Nittany Lions are tied for first place with 63.5 points each. Iowa has six grapplers in the semifinals, while Penn State has seven.

Iowa’s Brody Teske, Cobe Siebrecht, Nelson Brands, and Abe Assad will compete first in the consolation bracket. The four Hawkeyes lost their quarterfinal matches but can wrestle their way back to third place on the podium.

Then at 6:30 p.m., Spencer Lee, Real Woods, Max Murin, Patrick Kennedy, Jacob Warner, and Tony Cassioppi will battle for a championship berth in their respective weight classes.

Semifinals

125 POUNDS: No. 1 Spencer Lee (IA) over No. 5 Patrick McKee (MINN) via tech fall

Lee’s narrowest margin of victory on the season came against McKee in Minneapolis on Feb. 3 — he won by decision, 7-1.

Lee scored a takedown and four-point near fall to lead, 6-1, after three minutes. Lee tacked on to his lead in the second period with a reversal and another four-point near fall.

Lee picked up two more takedowns and a four-point near fall to win, 20-2, and advance to the 125-pound title match. Lee will battle for his third Big Ten Championship tomorrow night against Nebraska’s No. 2 seed Liam Cronin, who he pinned earlier this season.

141 POUNDS: No. 1 Real Woods (IA) over No. 4 Frankie Tal Shahar (NU) via decision

Woods dominated Tal Shahar, 17-2, in this year’s dual meet.

The bout was scoreless after three minutes. Woods escaped for the only point of the second period. Woods mustered a takedown in the final 20 seconds to clinch the match, 3-0. Woods will compete in his first-ever Big Ten title match tomorrow night against Nebraska’s No. 3 seed Brock Hardy.

149 POUNDS: No. 1 Sammy Sasso (OSU) over No. 6 Max Murin (IA) via decision

Sasso scored two takedowns and an escape to lead 5-0 after two periods. Murin scored his first points in the third period with an escape. Sasso scored another takedown in the final minute to claim victory, 8-2.

Murin will face Northwestern’s No. 3 seed Yahya Thomas tomorrow night. Murin lost to Thomas, 3-2, earlier this season. If Murin wins tomorrow night, he will compete for third place. If he loses, he will wrestle for fifth place.

165 POUNDS: No. 3 Patrick Kennedy (IA) over No. 2 Cameron Amine (MICH) via decision

The first three minutes were scoreless. Amine quickly escaped in the second for the only point of the period. Kennedy escaped with 1:16 left in the third to tie it up. Brands challenged locked hands after Kennedy’s escape, but it was unsuccessful. Kennedy delivered a clutch takedown with 25 seconds remaining in the match to defeat Amine, 3-2. A “let’s go Hawks” chant echoed through the Crisler Center as Kennedy walked off the mat.

Kennedy will compete for his first 165-pound Big Ten title tomorrow night against Wisconsin’s No. 1 seed Dean Hamiti. Kennedy narrowly lost to Hamiti, 4-3, earlier this season.

197 POUNDS: No. 5 Jacob Warner (IA) vs. No. 1 Max Dean (PSU)

Consolation matches round two

133 POUNDS: No. 8 Brody Teske (IA) over No. 10 Taylor Lamont (WIS) via decision

The first period featured lots of hand fighting and zero points. Teske got on the board with an escape, and then the match was halted with 1:27 left in the second period because his head was bleeding. Iowa’s medical trainer wrapped a bandage around Teske’s forehead, and he was good to go.

Lamont knotted it at one with an escape, but Teske grabbed his ankles and responded with a takedown near the edge. Teske was strong on top for the remainder of the match and won, 4-1, with 1:23 of riding time.

Teske will face Northwestern’s No. 4 seed Chris Cannon in the next consolation round.

157 POUNDS: No. 5 Cobe Siebrecht (IA) over No. 14 Michael North (MD) via fall

Siebrecht earned a takedown about two minutes into the bout. North escaped to get within one. Siebrecht scrambled and caught North on his back for a fall in 3:32.

Siebrecht will face Northwestern’s No. 8 seed Trevor Chumbley in the next consolation round.

174 POUNDS: No. 7 Nelson Brands (IA) over No. 9 Max Maylor (MICH) via decision

Brands got on the board with a takedown in the first minute. Maylor knotted it up with two escape points. Brands started the final period on bottom and managed to escape with 1:16 left to clinch the 3-2 victory.

Brands will face Indiana’s No. 6 seed Donnell Washington in the next consolation round.

184 POUNDS: No. 5 Abe Assad (IA) over No. 11 Evan Bates (NU) via decision

The first period was scoreless. Bates escaped to start the second period. Assad took the lead with a takedown in the final seconds of the second period. Assad started on bottom in the third and escaped. Assad then scored another takedown in the final seconds to clinch the bout, 5-1.

Assad will face Rutgers’ No. 8 seed Brian Soldano in the next consolation round.

Consolation matches round three

133 POUNDS: No. 4 Chris Cannon (NU) over No. 8 Brody Teske (IA) via decision

Cannon tossed Teske over his shoulder for a takedown and rode him for over a minute in the first period. Cannon escaped and scored a takedown in the second to extend his lead.

Cannon then put Teske on his back for a near fall. Teske escaped and scored a takedown in the third, but it wasn’t enough as Cannon prevailed, 9-4, with riding time.

Teske will wrestle for seventh place against Rutgers’ No. 7 seed Joe Heilmann tomorrow afternoon.

157 POUNDS: No. 8 Trevor Chumbley (NU) over No. 5 Cobe Siebrecht (IA) via decision

The bout was scoreless after the first period. Chumbley put the first points on the board with an escape and then took down Siebrecht about 30 seconds later. Siebrecht escaped in the second and third periods to cut his deficit to one, but he couldn’t score a takedown and fell, 3-2. Siebrecht defeated Chumbley, 6-3, in the Hawkeyes’ dual meet against the Wildcats on Jan. 13.

Siebrecht will compete for seventh place against Indiana’s No. 10 Derek Gilcher tomorrow afternoon.

174 POUNDS: No. 7 Nelson Brands (IA) over No. 6 Donnell Washington (IND) via SV

The first period was scoreless. Washington started the scoring with an escape in the second period. Brands knotted it at one with an escape in the third to head into sudden victory.

Brands threw Washington down on the mat for a takedown and the victory. Brands will face Minnesota’s No. 4 seed Bailee O’Reilly tomorrow night. If Brands beats O’Reilly, he will advance to the third place match. If Brands loses, he will wrestle for fifth place.

184 POUNDS: No. 8 Brian Soldano (RUT) over No. 5 Abe Assad (IA) via fall

Soldano pinned Assad in 53 seconds. Assad will battle for seventh place against Michigan States’s No. 6 Layne Malczewski tomorrow afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.