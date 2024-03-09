The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Rivaldo Marshall crowned 800-meter national champion, teammates earn All-American honors
Iowa men's wrestler Zach Glazier advances to Big Ten title match
Iowa women’s basketball notebook | No. 3 Hawkeyes rematch Nebraska for Big Ten Tournament Championship
Iowa women's wrestling wins national championship, six Hawkeyes earn individual titles
Caitlin Clark compiles 15 assists, facilitates offense in No. 3 Iowa’s 95-68 win over Michigan in Big Ten Tournament semifinals
Advertisement

Iowa men’s wrestler Zach Glazier advances to Big Ten title match

Out of six semifinalists, Glazier was the only Hawkeye to advance to the finals.
Byline photo of Kenna Roering
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
March 9, 2024
No.+3+197-pound+Iowa%E2%80%99s+Zach+Glazier+defeats+No.+2+Marylands+Jaxon+Smith+for+a+spot+in+the+championship+during+session+two+of+the+Big+Ten+Wrestling+Championships+at+the+Xfinity+Center+in+College+Park%2C+MD%2C+on+Saturday%2C+March+9%2C+2024.
Emily Nyberg
No. 3 197-pound Iowa’s Zach Glazier defeats No. 2 Maryland’s Jaxon Smith for a spot in the championship during session two of the Big Ten Wrestling Championships at the Xfinity Center in College Park, MD, on Saturday, March 9, 2024.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — It came down to sudden death. With a Big Ten finals berth on the line, Iowa’s Zach Glazier answered the call.

Glazier, with the home crowd rooting against him, scored a takedown near the edge in overtime to defeat Maryland’s No. 2 Jaxon Smith in the 197-pound semifinals Saturday night.

In his postseason debut, the fourth-year saved the Hawkeyes from rewriting a story that hadn’t happened since 1967 — the last time Iowa had zero wrestlers qualify for the Big Ten finals. The last time Iowa had one wrestler in the finals was in 2018 when Brandon Sorensen fell 2-0 to Penn State’s Zain Retherford.

“He came through for us tonight, and we got tomorrow,” head coach Tom Brands said of Glazier following the semifinals. “Glazier was patient. He was verbalizing walking off the mat, he thinks he probably could have given more. But he wrestled a smart, patient match.  Sometimes the guys are slippery like that. You saw what [ did in the quarterfinals.”

Iowa’s Brody Teske, Real Woods, Jared Franek, Michael Caliendo, and Patrick Kennedy all dropped their respective semifinal bouts. Despite their losses, all six automatically qualified for the NCAA Championships in Kansas City on March 21-23. Each of them can finish as high as third or as low as seventh place.

In all, nine Hawkeyes automatically qualified for nationals, including 125-pound Drake Ayala, 149-pound Caleb Rathjen, and heavyweight Bradley Hill. The trio stayed alive in the consolation bracket and could also finish the tournament as high as third or as low as seventh place.

Aiden Riggins won his quarterfinal match in the 184-pound ninth-place bracket. For the Big Ten Tournament, the top eight place finishers at 184 qualify for nationals, so Riggins’ only hope is an at-large bid. The remaining 47 at-large bids will be announced following each of the conference tournaments.

Session III of the tournament, which consists of consolation semifinals and seventh-place matches, will begin at 11 a.m. tomorrow. The first, third, and fifth-place matches are slated for 3:30 p.m.

Penn State sent a school-record seven wrestlers to the finals. Four Michigan grapplers advanced to their respective title matches. Nebraska will have one wrestler suit up in the championship round.

“We got another day. Position yourselves for the future. This is the qualifier, a very important event,” Brands said about his message to the team heading into Sunday. “Position yourselves as best as you can.”

Team scores after Session II

1 Penn State 136.0

2 Michigan 105.5

3 Nebraska 89.0

4 Iowa 88.5

5 Ohio State 78.5

6 Rutgers 71.5

7 Minnesota 66.0

8 Wisconsin 43.0

9 Purdue 36.0

10 Maryland 31.0

11 Indiana 29.0

12 Illinois 28.0

13 Michigan State 19.5

14 Northwestern 14.5

Semifinals results

133 – #2 Dylan Shawver (Rutgers) dec. #14 Brody Teske (Iowa), 12-6

141 – #2 Jesse Mendez (Ohio State) dec. #3 Real Woods (Iowa), 6-3

157 – #1 Levi Haines (Penn State) dec.  #4 Jared Franek (Iowa), 5-0

165 – Mitchell Mesenbrink (Penn State) #3 Michael Caliendo (Iowa),

174 – #2 Shane Griffith (Michigan) dec.  #3 Patrick Kennedy (Iowa), 4-3

197 – #3 Zach Glazier (Iowa) dec. #2 Jaxon Smith (Maryland), 4-1 SV1

Consolation Round 2 results
125 – #2 Drake Ayala (Iowa) pinned #8 Brendan McCrone (Ohio State), 1:46

149 – #3 Caleb Rathjen (Iowa) dec. #12 Braden Stauffenberg (Michigan State), 8-1

184 – #6 Layne Malczewski (Michigan State) dec. #13 Aiden Riggins (Iowa), 10-6

285 – #7 Bradley Hill (Iowa) major dec. #9 Josh Terrill (Michigan State), 11-1

Consolation Round 3 results

125 – #2 Drake Ayala (Iowa) dec. #3 Eric Barnett (Wisconsin), 8-1

149 – #3 Caleb Rathjen dec. #7 Joseph Zargo (Wisconsin), 7-2

285 – #7 Bradley Hill dec. #6 Nick Willham (Indiana), 4-2

184-pound ninth-place bracket results

184 – #13 Aiden Riggins (Iowa) major dec. #12 James Rowley (Purdue), 10-2
More to Discover
More in Big Ten Wrestling Championships
Photos: Session one of the 2024 Big Ten Wrestling Championships
Wrestlers warm up before the mens Big Ten Wrestling Championships at the Xfinity Center in College Park, MD, on Saturday, March 9, 2024.
Live updates | Iowa men's wrestling competes in Session II of Big Ten Championships
A referee holds up Iowas No. 14 133-pound Brody Teske’s hand after a match with No. 11 Purdue’s Dustin Norris during session one of the Big Ten Wrestling Championships at the Xfinity Center in College Park, MD, on Saturday, March 9, 2024.
Six Iowa men's wrestlers advance to Big Ten Tournament semifinals, punch ticket to nationals
More in Featured
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark goes in for a layup during a basketball game between No. 2 Iowa and No. 6 Michigan at the TIAA Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Saturday, March 9, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wolverines, 95-68.
Iowa women’s basketball notebook | No. 3 Hawkeyes rematch Nebraska for Big Ten Tournament Championship
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark dribbles the ball during a basketball game between No. 2 Iowa and No. 6 Michigan at the TIAA Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Saturday, March 9, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wolverines, 95-68.
Caitlin Clark compiles 15 assists, facilitates offense in No. 3 Iowa’s 95-68 win over Michigan in Big Ten Tournament semifinals
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark hypes up the crowd during a basketball game between No. 2 lowa and No. 7 Penn State at the TIAA Big Ten Womens Basketball Tournament at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Friday, March 8, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Nittany Lions, 95-62.
Iowa women’s basketball advances to Big Ten Tournament championship with double-digit victory over Michigan
More in Latest News
Iowa 191-pound Jaycee Foeller embraces associate head coach Gary Mayabb after pinning North Central College Traeh Haynes during the second day of the National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships at Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Cody Blissetti/The Daily Iowan)
Iowa women's wrestling wins national championship, six Hawkeyes earn individual titles
Iowa’s No. 7 125-pound Drake Ayala sits on the bench during a wrestling dual between No. 3 Iowa and No. 1 Penn State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. The Nittany Lions defeated the Hawkeyes, 29-6. (Ayrton Breckenridge/The Daily Iowan)
WATCH: Top-three seeds in 125-pound bracket fall in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals
Iowa’s No. 9 133-pound Brody Teske looks to the crowd while getting his hand raised after wrestling Oregon State’s No. 22 Gabe Whisenhunt during a men’s wrestling dual between No. 3 Iowa and No. 16 Oregon State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. Teske defeated Whisenhunt by major decision, 18-8. The Hawkeyes defeated the Beavers, 25-11.
WATCH: Iowa men's wrestler Brody Teske upsets No. 3 Nic Bouzakis in first round of Big Ten Tournament
About the Contributors
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
she/her/hers
Kenna Roering is The Daily Iowan's sports editor. She is a junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism with a minor in sports and recreation management. Kenna previously worked as a sports reporter for men's wrestling and volleyball and was the summer sports editor in 2023. This is her second year with the DI.
Emily Nyberg, Visual Editor
(she/her/hers)
Emily Nyberg is a second-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic arts. Prior to her role as a Visual Editor, Emily was a Photojournalist, and a News Reporter covering higher education.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in