Mock-up magazine or catalog on table. Blank page or notepad for mockups or simulations. 3D rendering

Iowa's Brendan Sullivan's competitive spirit and determination leave indelible mark

The quarterback sits at No. 3 on the depth chart but drew rave reviews from former coach and teammates at Northwestern.
Byline photo of Matt McGowan
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
July 24, 2024
Northwestern+quarterback+Brendan+Sullivan+prepares+to+throw+the+ball+during+the+2023+Wildcats+Classic%2C+a+football+game+between+Iowa+and+Northwestern+at+Wrigley+Field+in+Chicago%2C+on+Saturday%2C+Nov.+4%2C+2023.+Sullivan+caught+12+completions+on+19+attempts.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Wildcats%2C+10-7.
Ayrton Breckenridge
Northwestern quarterback Brendan Sullivan prepares to throw the ball during the 2023 Wildcats Classic, a football game between Iowa and Northwestern at Wrigley Field in Chicago, on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Sullivan caught 12 completions on 19 attempts. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wildcats, 10-7.

INDIANAPOLIS – Quarterback Brendan Sullivan left Northwestern behind for Big Ten foe Iowa this offseason, but he didn’t leave any bad blood or resentment with the Wildcats. Rather, Sullivan’s former teammates and head coach praised his leadership and playing ability as he joined the Hawkeye QB corps beside returners Cade McNamara and Marco Lainez. 

Hailing from Davison, Michigan, Sullivan reunites with Hawkeye offensive coordinator Tim Lester, who tried to recruit the quarterback to Western Michigan. Opting for Northwestern, Sullivan didn’t play his first season but started eight games combined in 2022 and 2023. In those two campaigns, the 6-foot-4, 220-pounder completed 68.7 percent of his passes for 1,303 yards and 10 touchdowns compared to five picks.

Coupled with Sullivan’s throwing ability is mobility, as the signal-caller has 129 career rushing attempts totaling 157 yards and three scores. His 55 yards on the ground against Maryland in 2022 were the most for a Wildcat QB since 2019. For Northwestern receiver A.J. Hedding, Sullivan’s quick feet extend plays, usually resulting in big gains. 

“My favorite play of last year with [Sullivan] would have to be his scramble drill at Maryland,” Henning said at Big Ten Football Media Days. “I was running a simple slant and then he got out of the pocket, directed up the field, and just launched one.” 

“You always want a quarterback who can do that in an offense, to extend a play and make a bigger play,” Henning continued. “Him having that ability to both stand in the pocket and make plays outside of the pocket, it’s just going to tap into the potential of [Iowa’s] offense, him being able to be an X-factor and playmaker within that offense.” 

Henning also complimented Sullivan’s personality on and off the field. Arriving in Evanston in 2023 after three years with Michigan, Henning said Sullivan took him under his wing and the pair became quick friends. 

“He’s a true leader, someone who leads by example, a vocal guy,” Henning said.

Another one of Sullivan’s best friends from Northwestern is senior running back Cam Porter. The quarterback and his old teammate talked on the phone Tuesday and Porter couldn’t help but smile when talking about Sullivan. 

“He’s a special guy, a very determined individual,” Porter said. “He loves the game and is a competitor through and through.” 

Sullivan’s head-turning play against Maryland — as well as a 131-yard passing performance against Howard — helped guide the Wildcats to two victories on their path to a seven-win regular season. Head coach David Braun bore the interim tag that year, and now holding the full-time job in Evanston, did not forget Sullivan’s impact on the program. 

“Sullivan’s greatest attributes are just his competitive spirit and his team-first attitude,” Braun said. “He’s an athletic, talented quarterback, but there’s a lot of talented quarterbacks out there. What it comes down to is those differentiating factors, and that’s where I think Brendan Sullivan is on a whole other level with the competitive spirit he possesses.” 

Sullivan has two years of eligibility remaining and sits behind second-string Lainez at QB3 on the preseason depth chart. Ferentz attributes this standing somewhat to Sullivan’s lack of padded practice but says the quarterback has yet to hit his ceiling of what he can do in the Black and Gold. 

“I’m anxious to see how Brendan fits in,” the head coach said. “It’s a great [quarterback] room. All three are great guys, competitive guys. They’re all going to compete and that’s good for our football team.”

About the Contributors
Matt McGowan
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
he/him/his Matt McGowan is The Daily Iowan's Pregame Editor. He is a sophomore double majoring in journalism and mass communications and American studies with a minor in sport studies.  This is his second year with the DI
Ayrton Breckenridge
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
