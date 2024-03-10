Iowa’s No. 2 Drake Ayala avenges loss to Purdue’s No. 1 Matt Ramos, places third at Big Ten Tournament

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — After dropping his quarterfinals match on Saturday, Iowa’s Drake Ayala battled his way through the consolation bracket en route to a third-place finish.

He did so by avenging his regular season loss to top-ranked Matt Ramos of Purdue, who also was upset in the quarterfinal round. Ayala defeated Ramos, 4-1, in the third-place match Sunday night.

The Hawkeye scored a takedown as the buzzer sounded in the first period and earned an escape in the third to seal it, holding off any lost shots from Ramos in the final two minutes.

Earlier this season, Ramos beat Ayala, 4-1, and blew a kiss to the Iowa crowd as he walked off the mat inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. That loss, along with Ramos upsetting Iowa’s three-time national champion Spencer Lee in last season’s NCAA semifinals, likely left a sour taste in Ayala’s mouth.

The pair have a good shot at facing each other again at the NCAA Tournament in Kansas City March 21-23.