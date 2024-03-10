The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Live updates | Iowa men’s wrestling competes in Session III of Big Ten Championships

Session III will begin at 11 a.m. inside the Xfinity Center.
Byline photo of Kenna Roering
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
March 10, 2024
No.+4+157-pound+Iowa%E2%80%99s+Jared+Franek+wrestles+No.+1+Penn+State%E2%80%99s+Levi+Haines+during+session+two+of+the+Big+Ten+Wrestling+Championships+at+the+Xfinity+Center+in+College+Park%2C+MD%2C+on+Saturday%2C+March+9%2C+2024.
Emily Nyberg
No. 4 157-pound Iowa’s Jared Franek wrestles No. 1 Penn State’s Levi Haines during session two of the Big Ten Wrestling Championships at the Xfinity Center in College Park, MD, on Saturday, March 9, 2024.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. – It’s Championship Sunday.

But first, wrestlers must continue to battle through the blood round.

Session III of the Big Ten Tournament — consolation semifinals (winner to third-place match, loser to fifth-place match) and the seventh-place bouts — will begin at 11 a.m. at the Xfinity Center.

Eight Hawkeye wrestlers still have a shot at third place, including Drake Ayala, Brody Teske, Real Woods, Caleb Rathjen, Jared Franek, Michael Caliendo, Patrick Kennedy, and Bradley Hill. Each has already qualified for the NCAA Tournament in Kansas City Mach 21-23.

Out of Iowa’s six semifinalists, only 197-pounder Zach Glazier made the finals. Championship matches will start at 3:30 p.m.

Check back for updates

CONSOLATION SEMIFINALS

125 POUNDS: No. 2 Drake Ayala (IOWA) over No. 9 Dean Peterson (RUT) via decision 

Period 1: No score.

Period 2: Peterson starts down and escapes in two seconds. Peterson got in on the right leg near the edge but couldn’t finish as the pair went out of bounds. Ayala called for stalling. Ayala takes the lead with a takedown.

Period 3: Ayala starts down and escapes to go up 4-1. Ayala holds on to win, 4-1. He advances to the third-place match tonight.

133 POUNDS: No. 14 Brody Teske (IOWA) vs. Jacob Van Dee (NEB)

141 POUNDS: No. 3 Real Woods (IOWA) vs. No. 4 Brock Hardy (NEB)

149 POUNDS: No. 3 Caleb Rathjen (IOWA) vs. No. 4 Tyler Kasak (PSU)

157 POUNDS: No. 4 Jared Franek (IOWA) vs. No. 8 Joey Blaze (PUR)

165 POUNDS: No. 3 Michael Caliendo (IOWA) vs. No. 11 Chris Moore (ILL)

174 POUNDS: No. 3 Patrick Kennedy (IOWA) vs. No. 5 Rocco Welsh (OSU)

HEAVYWEIGHT: No. 7 Bradley Hill (IOWA) vs. No. 4 Yaraslau Slavikouski (RUT)

NINTH-PLACE SEMIFINAL

184 POUNDS: No. 13 Aiden Riggins (IOWA) vs. Roman Rogotzke (IND)

Period 1: Riggins leads 12-4 after the first three minutes.

 
About the Contributors
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
she/her/hers
Kenna Roering is The Daily Iowan's sports editor. She is a junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism with a minor in sports and recreation management. Kenna previously worked as a sports reporter for men's wrestling and volleyball and was the summer sports editor in 2023. This is her second year with the DI.
Emily Nyberg, Visual Editor
(she/her/hers)
Emily Nyberg is a second-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic arts. Prior to her role as a Visual Editor, Emily was a Photojournalist, and a News Reporter covering higher education.
