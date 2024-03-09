Photos: Session one of the 2024 Big Ten Wrestling Championships

Session one of the Big Ten Wrestling Championships started at 10 a.m. at the Xfinity Center in College Park, MD, on Saturday. Penn State sits in the lead at the end of the first session followed by Michigan and Iowa.

The top three seeded wrestlers at 125-pounds, No. 1 Matt Ramos, No. 2 Drake Ayala, and No. 3 Eric Barnett, all fell in the first session, after losing in their quarterfinal matches.

No. 14 133-pound Iowa’s Brody Teske upset No. 3 Ohio State’s Nic Bouzakis after he received the lowest seed due to late entry.

No. 7 Heavyweight Iowa’s Bradley Hill lost due to an injury defeat against No. 2 Ohio State’s Nick Feldman in quarterfinals.

Session two will start with consolation rounds at 5:00 p.m. Central Standard Time and at 7 p.m. Central Standard Time semifinals will commence.