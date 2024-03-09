The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Photos: Session one of the 2024 Big Ten Wrestling Championships

Byline photo of Emily Nyberg
Emily Nyberg, Visual Editor
March 9, 2024

Session one of the Big Ten Wrestling Championships started at 10 a.m. at the Xfinity Center in College Park, MD, on Saturday. Penn State sits in the lead at the end of the first session followed by Michigan and Iowa.

The top three seeded wrestlers at 125-pounds, No. 1 Matt Ramos, No. 2 Drake Ayala, and No. 3 Eric Barnett, all fell in the first session, after losing in their quarterfinal matches.

No. 14 133-pound Iowa’s Brody Teske upset No. 3 Ohio State’s Nic Bouzakis after he received the lowest seed due to late entry.

No. 7 Heavyweight Iowa’s Bradley Hill lost due to an injury defeat against No. 2 Ohio State’s Nick Feldman in quarterfinals.

Session two will start with consolation rounds at 5:00 p.m. Central Standard Time and at 7 p.m. Central Standard Time semifinals will commence.

2024_03_00_MWRbigtensS1_EN
Gallery35 Photos
Emily Nyberg
Fans line up outside the Xfinity Center before session one of the Big Ten Wrestling Championships in College Park, MD, on Saturday, March 9, 2024. At teh end of session one, Penn State, Michigan, and Iowa lead in team points.

About the Contributor
Emily Nyberg, Visual Editor
(she/her/hers)
Emily Nyberg is a second-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic arts. Prior to her role as a Visual Editor, Emily was a Photojournalist, and a News Reporter covering higher education.
