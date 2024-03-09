Live updates | Iowa men’s wrestling competes in Session II of Big Ten Championships

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Iowa men’s wrestling will compete in Session II of the Big Ten Championships beginning with consolations at 4 p.m. followed by the semifinals.

Six Hawkeye wrestlers — Brody Teske, Real Woods, Jared Franek, Michael Caliendo, Patrick Kennedy, and Zach Glazier — each won their first two matches to advance to the semifinals, automatically punching a ticket to nationals in two weeks.

Iowa’s Drake Ayala was upset in the first round after Michigan’s No. 7 Michael DeAugustino scored a takedown in the final 10 seconds. Caleb Rathjen won his first-round bout but dropped a 7-6 decision to Maryland’s Ethen Miller in the quarterfinals. Aiden Riggins fell in his first-round match at 184 pounds but won in consolations, 2-1, to stay alive for third place. Heavyweight Bradley Hill prevailed in the first round but then lost by injury default in the quarterfinals after hurting his left knee. All three wrestlers are still in the running for third place in their respective weight classes.

Iowa (57.5 points) currently sits third in the team race behind Michigan (70.5) and Penn State (83.5).

THIRD ROUND OF CONSOLATION MATCHES

125 POUNDS: No. 2 Drake Ayala (IOWA) over No. 3 Eric Barnett (WIS) via decision

Period 1: Ayala scores a takedown about two minutes in. Ayala with four near-fall points. He leads, 7-0.

Period 2: They start neutral. No points scored.

Period 3: Barnett starts down and escapes. Ayala wins, 8-1. He is still in contention for third place.

149 POUNDS: No. 3 Caleb Rathjen (IOWA) over No. 7 Joseph Zargo (WIS) via decision

Period 1: No score.

Period 2: Rathjen starts down and escapes for the only points of the period.

Period 3: Zargo starts down and escapes in nine seconds to tie it. Rathen scores a takedown to regain the lead. Zargo escapes to cut his deficit to two with about 40 seconds left. Rathjen clinches the match with another takedown near the edge, winning 7-2. Rathjen is still in contention for third place.

HEAVYWEIGHT: No. 7 Bradley Hill (IOWA) vs. No. 6 Nick Willham (IND)

Period 1:

SECOND ROUND OF CONSOLATION MATCHES

125 POUNDS: No. 1 Drake Ayala (IOWA) over No. 8 Brendan McCrone (OSU) via fall

Period 1: Ayala came out firing and scored a takedown — already more points than he had in the first round. He increases his lead to 9-2 before pinning McCrone with 1:15 left. Ayala will wrestle once more tonight.

149 POUNDS: No. 3 Caleb Rathjen (IOWA) over No. 12 Braden Stauffenberg (MSU) via decision

Period 1: Rathjen with a takedown about a minute in. Stauffenberg escapes. Another takedown for Rathjen in the final 10 seconds. He leads, 6-1.

Period 2: Stauffenberg starts down and escapes in about 30 seconds. Rathjen up, 6-2.

Period 3: Rathjen starts down and escapes quickly. The Hawkeye wins, 8-2, with 1:26 of riding time. Rathjen will wrestle one more time today.

184 POUNDS: No. 12 James Rowley (PUR) over No. 13 Aiden Riggins (IOWA) via decision

Period 1: Rowley gets a takedown and then tacks on four near-fall points. Riggins trails, 7-0.

Period 2: Rowley starts down and escapes. He leads 8-0.

Period 3: They start neutral. Riggins scores a takedown to cut his deficit to five. Rowley escapes. Another takedown for Riggins, another escape for Rowley. Riggins falls, 10-6. This knocks Riggins out of the tourney.

Iowa will not send an 184-pounder to the NCAA Championships.

HEAVYWEIGHT: No. 7 Bradley Hill (IOWA) over No. 9 Josh Terrill (MSU) via major decision

Hill injury defaulted out of the quarterfinals due to a left knee injury. Looks like he’ll try and wrestle this match with a wrap around his entire left leg.

Period 1: Hill scores a takedown. Hill rides out Terrill for the remainder of the period.

Period 2: Hill escapes and scores another takedown to go up, 7-0.

Period 3: Hill takedown, Terrill escapes. Hill wins, 11-1, with over two minutes of riding time. He will wrestle again tonight.

SEMIFINAL MATCHES

133 POUNDS: No. 14 Brody Teske (IOWA) vs. Dylan Shawver (RU)

141 POUNDS: No. 3 Real Woods (IOWA) vs. Jesse Mendez (OSU)

157 POUNDS: No. 4 Jared Franek (IOWA) vs. Levi Haines (PSU)

165 POUNDS: No. 3 Michael Caliendo (IOWA) vs. Mitchell Mesenbrink (PSU)

174 POUNDS: No. 3 Patrick Kennedy (IOWA) vs. Shane Griffith (MICH)

197 POUNDS: No. 3 Zach Glazier (IOWA) vs. Jaxon Smith (MD)