Live results | Iowa men’s wrestling team competes in Session I of Big Ten Championships

The Hawkeyes will begin their pursuit of a Big Ten Title at 9 a.m. Central Standard Time at the Crisler Center.

No. 7 nationally ranked 165-pound Iowa’s Patrick Kennedy walks towards the mat during a wrestling dual between No. 2 Iowa and No. 9 Michigan at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wolverines 33-8.

ANN ARBOR — The No. 2 Iowa men’s wrestling team will compete in Session I of the Big Ten Championships at 9 a.m. at the Crisler Center. The Hawkeyes are heading into the tournament 13-1 with their lone loss coming against Penn State, 23-14, on Jan. 27. Iowa hasn’t won a Big Ten title since 2021.

Two Hawkeyes won’t participate in first-round action, as 125-pound Spencer Lee and 141-pound Real Woods earned No. 1 seeds and automatic quarterfinal qualification. Lee is on the hunt for his third conference title, while Woods is making his Big Ten postseason debut.

Iowa’s 157-pound Cobe Siebrecht and 165-pound Patrick Kennedy will make their postseason debuts in the first round. Siebrecht earned a No. 5 seed and will face Ohio State’s No. 12 seed Paddy Gallagher. Siebrecht is coming off a 3-2 tiebreaker loss to Oklahoma State’s then-No. 11 Kaden Gfeller.

Kennedy received a No. 3 seed and will take on Maryland’s No. 14 seed John Best. Kennedy is 16-2 on the season, with his lone Big Ten loss coming from Wisconsin’s No. 1 seed Dean Hamiti, who has a first-round bye.

Junior Abe Assad, a No. 5 seed at 184 pounds, will face Purdue’s No. 12 seed Ben Vanadia. Assad missed Iowa’s dual meets against Penn State, Minnesota, and Michigan this season because of an undisclosed injury. Assad made his return to the mat on Feb. 19 with a victory over Oklahoma State’s then-No. 10 Travis Wittlake, 4-2.

Follow the live blog below for updates throughout the afternoon:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.