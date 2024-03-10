Photos: Session three and four of the men’s Big Ten Wrestling Championship

The final two sessions of the men’s Big Ten Wrestling Championships at the Xfinity Center in College Park, MD, finished Sunday night. The Hawkeyes finished with 110.5 points.

At the end of the third session Iowa’s No. 2 125-pound Drake Ayala, No. 3 141-pound Real Woods, No. 4 157-pound Jared Franek, and No. 3 165-pound Michael Caliendo were set to compete for third place. Ayala, Woods, and Caliendo placed won, placing third. Franek placed fourth after a medical forfeit in his final match.

Going into Finals Penn State led in team rankings with seven wrestlers in championship matches. Following in the ranks were Michigan and Nebraska. Iowa went into the championships in fourth place with one wrestler, No. 3 197-pound Iowa’s Zach Glazier taking on No. 1 Penn State’s Aaron Brooks. Brooks defeated Glaizer by technical fall.

Penn State won the team race and had five individual champions.

Nine Hawkeyes will compete at the 2023 NCAA Championships in Kansas City, MO, starting Thursday, March 21.