With a big opportunity in front of it, Iowa men’s basketball disappoints on Senior Night
Iowa men's wrestler Zach Glazier falls in Big Ten title match, Hawkeyes finish fourth in team race
Illinois spoils Iowa men's basketball's Senior Night, delivering a 73-61 victory
Photos: 2024 TIAA Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament: No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 5 Nebraska
Iowa women's basketball bounce back from largest season halftime deficit to win third straight Big Ten Tournament Championship
Photos: Session three and four of the men’s Big Ten Wrestling Championship

Byline photo of Emily Nyberg
Emily Nyberg, Visual Editor
March 10, 2024

The final two sessions of the men’s Big Ten Wrestling Championships at the Xfinity Center in College Park, MD, finished Sunday night. The Hawkeyes finished with 110.5 points.

At the end of the third session Iowa’s No. 2 125-pound Drake Ayala, No. 3 141-pound Real Woods, No. 4 157-pound Jared Franek, and No. 3 165-pound Michael Caliendo were set to compete for third place.  Ayala, Woods, and Caliendo placed won, placing third. Franek placed fourth after a medical forfeit in his final match.

Going into Finals Penn State led in team rankings with seven wrestlers in championship matches. Following in the ranks were Michigan and Nebraska. Iowa went into the championships in fourth place with one wrestler, No. 3 197-pound Iowa’s Zach Glazier taking on No. 1 Penn State’s Aaron Brooks. Brooks defeated Glaizer by technical fall.

Penn State won the team race and had five individual champions.

Nine Hawkeyes will compete at the 2023 NCAA Championships in Kansas City, MO, starting Thursday, March 21.

Emily Nyberg
Fans enter the Xfinity Center before session four of the Big Ten Wrestling Championships in College Park, MD, on Sunday, March 10, 2024.

Emily Nyberg, Visual Editor
(she/her/hers)
Emily Nyberg is a second-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic arts. Prior to her role as a Visual Editor, Emily was a Photojournalist, and a News Reporter covering higher education.
