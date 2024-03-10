The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Live updates | Iowa men’s wrestler Zach Glazier competes for Big Ten title, four teammates wrestle for third place

Session IV of the Big Ten Tournament will begin at 3:30 p.m. at the Xfinity Center.
Byline photo of Kenna Roering
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
March 10, 2024
No.+2+125-pound+Iowa%E2%80%99s+Drake+Ayala++wrestles+No.+9+Rutgers%E2%80%99+Dean+Peterson+during+session+three+of+the+Big+Ten+Wrestling+Championships+at+the+Xfinity+Center+in+College+Park%2C+MD%2C+on+Saturday%2C+March+9%2C+2024.+
Emily Nyberg
No. 2 125-pound Iowa’s Drake Ayala wrestles No. 9 Rutgers’ Dean Peterson during session three of the Big Ten Wrestling Championships at the Xfinity Center in College Park, MD, on Saturday, March 9, 2024.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Tonight, 10 Big Ten champions will be crowned.

Iowa’s 197-pounder Zach Glazier was the lone Hawkeye to advance to the finals. He will face Penn State’s top-seeded Aaron Brooks, who has won three straight national titles at 184 pounds. Brooks is one of seven Big Ten finalists for the Nittany Lions.

Four Iowa men’s wrestlers — Drake Ayala, Real Woods, Jared Franek, and Michael Caliendo — won in the consolation semifinals Sunday afternoon to advance to the third-place match.

Brody Teske suffered a brutal loss in the consolation semis. Down 5-2 late to Nebraska’s Jacob Van Dee, Teske scored an escape, takedown, and near fall points to take an 8-6 lead. But after review, refs took off the near fall points, so the match headed to sudden victory. After a scramble, refs gave Teske a takedown near the edge of the mat to win in overtime. But after about a three-minute review, they overturned the call and gave the takedown to Van Dee. Teske, the 14th seed, will battle for fifth place tonight.

Caleb Rathjen lost his consolation semifinal match, 8-1, to drop down to the fifth-place bout. Patrick Kennedy will also wrestle for fifth, as he lost a hard-fought match to Ohio State’s No. 5 Rocco Welsh in overtime at 174 pounds. Heavyweight Bradley Hill lost 5-1 in the consolation semis to fall to the fifth-place match.

As for 184-pounder Aiden Riggins, his season is likely over. He was pinned in the ninth-place finals match. The top eight place-finishers from the Big Ten Tournament at 184 pounds automatically qualify for nationals. Riggins’ only hope is receiving one of the 47 at-large bids, which will be announced on March 12.

Check back for live updates

CHAMPIONSHIP BOUT

197-POUNDS: No. 3 Zach Glazier (IOWA) vs. No. 1 Aaron Brooks (PSU)

 

THIRD-PLACE MATCHES

125 POUNDS: No. 2 Drake Ayala (IOWA) over No. 1 Matt Ramos (PUR) via decision

Period 1: Ayala had ahold of Ramos’s leg for about 30 seconds, finishing with a takedown right before the buzzer sounded.

Period 2: Ramos starts down and escapes. 3-1 Ayala. Purdue coaches want near-fall points, so they throw the challenge brick. The call stands, no near-fall points. Ayala leads, 3-1, heading into the final two minutes.

Period 3: Ayala starts down and escapes quickly. Ayala called for stalling. The Hawkeye holds on to win, 4-1.

141 POUNDS: No. 3 Real Woods (IOWA) vs. No. 5 Sergio Lemley (MICH)

Period 1:

157 POUNDS: No. 4 Jared Franek (IOWA) vs. No. 5 Peyton Robb (NEB)

165 POUNDS: No. 3 Michael Caliendo (IOWA) vs. No. 6 Cameron Amine (MICH)

 

FIFTH-PLACE MATCHES

133 POUNDS: No. 14 Brody Teske (IOWA) over No. 7 Braxton Brown (MD) via decision 

Period 1: No score.

Period 2: Teske starts down and escapes in 10 seconds to go up, 1-0.

Period 3: Brown starts down, escaping in 17 seconds to tie the match. A three-point takedown in the final 10 seconds clinches the 4-1 win for Teske…as of now. Refs taking a look. The call is confirmed. Teske places fifth.

149 POUNDS: No. 3 Caleb Rathjen (IOWA) vs. No. 5 Dylan D’Emilio (OSU)

174 POUNDS: No. 3 Patrick Kennedy (IOWA) vs. No. 9 Andrew Sparks (MINN)

HEAVYWEIGHT: No. 7 Bradley Hill (IOWA) vs. No. 10 Nash Hutmacher (NEB)

 

Team scores after Session III

1) Penn State: 143.0

2) Michigan: 122.5

3) Nebraska: 105.0

4) Iowa: 103.5

5) Ohio State: 82.0

6) Rutgers: 81.0

7) Minnesota: 67.0

8) Wisconsin: 46.5

9) Purdue: 41.5

10) Maryland: 39.0

11) Indiana: 32.0

12) Illinois: 28.0

13) Michigan State: 23.5

14) Northwestern: 14.5
About the Contributors
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
she/her/hers
Kenna Roering is The Daily Iowan's sports editor. She is a junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism with a minor in sports and recreation management. Kenna previously worked as a sports reporter for men's wrestling and volleyball and was the summer sports editor in 2023. This is her second year with the DI.
Emily Nyberg, Visual Editor
(she/her/hers)
Emily Nyberg is a second-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic arts. Prior to her role as a Visual Editor, Emily was a Photojournalist, and a News Reporter covering higher education.
