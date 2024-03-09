The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Rivaldo Marshall crowned 800-meter national champion, teammates earn All-American honors
Iowa men's wrestler Zach Glazier advances to Big Ten title match
Iowa women’s basketball notebook | No. 3 Hawkeyes rematch Nebraska for Big Ten Tournament Championship
Iowa women's wrestling wins national championship, six Hawkeyes earn individual titles
Caitlin Clark compiles 15 assists, facilitates offense in No. 3 Iowa’s 95-68 win over Michigan in Big Ten Tournament semifinals
Advertisement

Photos: Session two of the 2024 men’s Big Ten Wrestling Championships

Byline photo of Emily Nyberg
Emily Nyberg, Visual Editor
March 9, 2024

After the conclusion of session two of the Big Ten Wrestling Championships at at the Xfinity Center in College Park, MD, on Saturday, the Hawkeyes sit in fourth trailing behind Penn State, Michigan, and Nebraska.

Penn State sent a school record of seven wrestlers to the finals, the most of any school competing.

Iowa did not hold up well in the semifinals, with No. 3 197-pound Zach Glazier being the only Iowa wrestler to advance to the championship round, after beating No. 2 Maryland’s Jaxon Smith in overtime. 

the last time only one Iowa wrestler made it to finals was in 2018.

Session three will start on Sunday, March 10, at 12 a.m. Central Standard Time.

MWRbigtensS2_0001
Gallery36 Photos
Emily Nyberg
Wrestlers compete during session two of the Big Ten Wrestling Championships at the Xfinity Center in College Park, MD, on Saturday, March 9, 2024.

More to Discover
More in Big Ten Wrestling Championships
No. 3 197-pound Iowa’s Zach Glazier defeats No. 2 Marylands Jaxon Smith for a spot in the championship during session two of the Big Ten Wrestling Championships at the Xfinity Center in College Park, MD, on Saturday, March 9, 2024.
Iowa men's wrestler Zach Glazier advances to Big Ten title match
Photos: Session one of the 2024 Big Ten Wrestling Championships
Wrestlers warm up before the mens Big Ten Wrestling Championships at the Xfinity Center in College Park, MD, on Saturday, March 9, 2024.
Live updates | Iowa men's wrestling competes in Session II of Big Ten Championships
More in Multimedia
Iowa center Addison OGrady goes up for a shot during a basketball game between No. 2 Iowa and No. 6 Michigan at the TIAA Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Saturday, March 9, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wolverines, 95-68.
Photos: 2024 TIAA Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament: No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 6 Michigan
King University 116-pound Samara Chavez wrestles Simon Fraser University Maddie Mackenzie during the first day of the National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships at Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Friday, March 8, 2024. Chavez won via fall in a one minute and 31 seconds.
Photos: 2024 Day One of the National Collegiate Women's Wrestling Championships
Iowa guard Sydney Affolter and guard Taylor McCabe celebrate during a basketball game between No. 2 Iowa and No. 7 Penn State at the TIAA Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Friday, March 8, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Nittany Lions, 95-62.
Photos: 2024 TIAA Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament: No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 7 Penn State
More in Photo
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark gestures toward the crowd during a basketball game between No. 6 Iowa and No. 2 Ohio State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, March 3, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Buckeyes, 93-83.
Photos: No. 6 Iowa women's basketball vs. No. 2 Ohio State
Iowa guard Gabbie Marshall listens to a question during a Iowa women’s basketball press conference for seniors at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, March 1, 2024.
Photos: Iowa women's basketball senior press conference
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark walks onto the court during a women’s basketball game between No. 4 Iowa and Michigan State in a sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Spartans, 76-73. The Hawkeyes defeated the Spartans, 76-73.
Photos: Iowa fourth-year guard Caitlin Clark enters WNBA Draft
About the Contributor
Emily Nyberg, Visual Editor
(she/her/hers)
Emily Nyberg is a second-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic arts. Prior to her role as a Visual Editor, Emily was a Photojournalist, and a News Reporter covering higher education.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in