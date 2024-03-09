Photos: Session two of the 2024 men’s Big Ten Wrestling Championships

After the conclusion of session two of the Big Ten Wrestling Championships at at the Xfinity Center in College Park, MD, on Saturday, the Hawkeyes sit in fourth trailing behind Penn State, Michigan, and Nebraska.

Penn State sent a school record of seven wrestlers to the finals, the most of any school competing.

Iowa did not hold up well in the semifinals, with No. 3 197-pound Zach Glazier being the only Iowa wrestler to advance to the championship round, after beating No. 2 Maryland’s Jaxon Smith in overtime.

the last time only one Iowa wrestler made it to finals was in 2018.

Session three will start on Sunday, March 10, at 12 a.m. Central Standard Time.