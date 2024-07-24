The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
WNBA finalizes new media rights contract worth $2.2 billion total

The league’s 11-year deal starts in 2026 and adds NBCUniversal as a partner.
Byline photo of Matt McGowan
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
July 24, 2024
Jul+9%2C+2024%3B+Los+Angeles%2C+California%2C+USA%3B+The+WNBA+logo+on+the+court+at+Crypto.com+Arena.+
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 9, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; The WNBA logo on the court at Crypto.com Arena.

The WNBA has finalized a new, 11-year, media rights contract worth $2.2 billion, The Athletic reported Wednesday. Starting in 2026, the agreement aligns the league’s broadcasting rights to the Walt Disney Company, Amazon Prime Video, and NBCUniversal. 

Walt Disney Company, which owns ESPN and ABC, has partnered with the league and will broadcast 25 games this year. Amazon Prime Video is also a current partner and will broadcast 21 contests this season. The new player is NBCUniversal, which will distribute its share of games on NBC, USA Network, or its streaming service, Peacock. 

The rights to the WNBA Finals will rotate between Disney, Prime Video, and NBCUniversal, whereas the WNBA league pass will be distributed globally through Prime Video. 

The Athletic also reported how the $2.2 billion is not a set amount, as after three years the WNBA and its media partners will revisit the contract to assess the league’s value against its growth. In addition, the WNBA is permitted to negotiate with two other media rights companies for two more separate rights packages, which could be worth $60 million annually, per The Athletic

The league’s previous media rights deal was worth about $60 million annually, Doug Feinberg of The Associated Press reported. 

Sports Illustrated reported back in June that the WNBA was evaluated at $1.16 billion total, but now with the league’s season halfway through and the championship series on the horizon, its value has far exceeded that measurement. 

The WNBA playoffs begin on Sept. 22 and the Finals will wrap up no later than Oct. 20.

About the Contributor
Matt McGowan
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
he/him/his Matt McGowan is The Daily Iowan's Pregame Editor. He is a sophomore double majoring in journalism and mass communications and American studies with a minor in sport studies.  This is his second year with the DI
