WNBA finalizes new media rights contract worth $2.2 billion total

The WNBA has finalized a new, 11-year, media rights contract worth $2.2 billion, The Athletic reported Wednesday. Starting in 2026, the agreement aligns the league’s broadcasting rights to the Walt Disney Company, Amazon Prime Video, and NBCUniversal.

Walt Disney Company, which owns ESPN and ABC, has partnered with the league and will broadcast 25 games this year. Amazon Prime Video is also a current partner and will broadcast 21 contests this season. The new player is NBCUniversal, which will distribute its share of games on NBC, USA Network, or its streaming service, Peacock.

The rights to the WNBA Finals will rotate between Disney, Prime Video, and NBCUniversal, whereas the WNBA league pass will be distributed globally through Prime Video.

The Athletic also reported how the $2.2 billion is not a set amount, as after three years the WNBA and its media partners will revisit the contract to assess the league’s value against its growth. In addition, the WNBA is permitted to negotiate with two other media rights companies for two more separate rights packages, which could be worth $60 million annually, per The Athletic.

The league’s previous media rights deal was worth about $60 million annually, Doug Feinberg of The Associated Press reported.

Sports Illustrated reported back in June that the WNBA was evaluated at $1.16 billion total, but now with the league’s season halfway through and the championship series on the horizon, its value has far exceeded that measurement.

The WNBA playoffs begin on Sept. 22 and the Finals will wrap up no later than Oct. 20.