Michael Locksley, Brian Ferentz, and Grandma’s chocolate chip cookie recipe

Big Ten Football Media Days Notebook | Washington seeks unity, Maryland dreams big, Minnesota collaborates offensively
WNBA finalizes new media rights contract worth $2.2 billion total
Iowa’s Brendan Sullivan’s competitive spirit and determination leave indelible mark
Big Ten Football Media Days Notebook | Kirk Ferentz optimistic with Iowa’s options at receiver, offensive line, cornerback
Byline photo of Matt McGowan
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
July 26, 2024
Maryland+head+coach+Michael+Locksley+speaks+at+a+press+conference+during+the+final+day+of+Big+Ten+Football+Media+Days++at+Lucas+Oil+Stadium+in+Indianapolis%2C+Ind.%2C+on+Wednesday%2C+July+25%2C+2024.+Coaches+and+athletes+from+Oregon%2C+Maryland.+Michigan%2C+Minnesota%2C+Indiana%2C+and+Washington+answered+questions+from+the+media.+Locksley+led+the+Terrapins+to+a+8-5+record+for+the+2023+season.
Isabella Tisdale
Maryland head coach Michael Locksley speaks at a press conference during the final day of Big Ten Football Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., on Wednesday, July 25, 2024. Coaches and athletes from Oregon, Maryland. Michigan, Minnesota, Indiana, and Washington answered questions from the media. Locksley led the Terrapins to a 8-5 record for the 2023 season.

INDIANAPOLIS — For Maryland head coach Michael Locksley, expanding the room is never something to shy away from. Whether that’s hiring more minority head coaches such as Michigan’s Sherrone Moore, adding new West Coast squads to the Big Ten, or hiring Brian Ferentz to his staff as an offensive analyst. 

As a result, when reporters asked Locksley at Big Ten Football Media Days about selecting Ferentz, who directed one of the worst offenses in the FBS last season, Locksley didn’t back down with his conviction. 

“Adding Brian to the staff has been great because I’ve always had respect for [head coach] Kirk [Ferentz] and the Iowa program,” he said. “You talk about a program where people get mad when they win 10 games a year – that’s a great problem to have. 

Locksley is no stranger to coaching alongside sons of other coaches such as Dino Tomlin, whose father, Mike, is entering his 17th season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He said he recognized and sympathized with the added struggle that adjoined Iowa’s 2023 season because of the Ferentzs’ familial connection. 

At the same time, Locksley identified that through all the drama and fan hysteria during Ferentz’s tenure as offensive coordinator, there was disguised strength that the rest of the college football world had ignored. 

“Having Brian on my staff, he brings expertise in running the football and offensive line play,” Locksley said. “[Iowa] is the gold standard for what offensive linemen and tight ends look like. Why wouldn’t I take him and add him to a skill we need to get better at, but also bring some championship pedigree to it at a discounted price? Thanks for grandma’s chocolate chip cookie recipe.” 

Maryland ranked 102nd in the FBS and 11th in the Big Ten in rushing offense last season, averaging 108.8 yards per contest, led by Roman Hemby’s 52.3 per game. With regards to sacks and tackles for loss allowed, the Terrapins ranked 79th and 71st, respectively, in the nation. 

Before becoming the Hawkeyes’ offensive coordinator in 2017, Ferentz served as Iowa’s offensive line coach from 2012 to 2016, as well as the team’s run game coordinator for two years during that span. The Hawkeyes took home the Joe Moore Award in 2016 as the nation’s top offensive line unit. That offseason, tight end George Kittle and center Austin Blythe were selected in the NFL Draft. 

In Locksley’s eyes, Ferentz – will bring these facets of the game to new heights. 

“He brings new ideas, a new perspective,” the head coach said of Ferentz. “How do you want to block the outside zone? Why are you blocking it that way?” Anytime you bring in that kind of experience … that’s a win for Maryland.” 

Iowa and Maryland will face off in November at SECU Stadium in College Park.

Matt McGowan
Isabella Tisdale
Matt McGowan
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
he/him/his Matt McGowan is The Daily Iowan's Pregame Editor. He is a sophomore double majoring in journalism and mass communications and American studies with a minor in sport studies.  This is his second year with the DI
Isabella Tisdale
Isabella Tisdale, Photojournalist
(she/her)
Isabella Tisdale is a photojournalist for The Daily Iowan and is a senior at West High school. In her free time, she stage manages for the theater program at West High. She plans to double major in political science and journalism.
