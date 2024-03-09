The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
WATCH: Top-three seeds in 125-pound bracket fall in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals
WATCH: Iowa men's wrestler Brody Teske upsets No. 3 Nic Bouzakis in first round of Big Ten Tournament
Live updates | Iowa women's wrestling competes in Day 2 of NCWWC National Championships
Live updates | Iowa men's wrestling competes in Session I of Big Ten Championships
Iowa women’s basketball notebook | No. 3 and second-seeded Hawkeyes advance, take on Michigan
Advertisement

Six Iowa men’s wrestlers advance to Big Ten Tournament semifinals, punch ticket to nationals

Despite being the lowest seed in his weight class, 133-pounder Brody Teske advanced to the conference semifinals.
Byline photo of Kenna Roering
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
March 9, 2024
A+referee+holds+up+Iowas+No.+14+133-pound+Brody+Teske%E2%80%99s+hand+after+a+match+with+No.+11+Purdue%E2%80%99s+Dustin+Norris+during+session+one+of+the+Big+Ten+Wrestling+Championships+at+the+Xfinity+Center+in+College+Park%2C+MD%2C+on+Saturday%2C+March+9%2C+2024.
Emily Nyberg
A referee holds up Iowa’s No. 14 133-pound Brody Teske’s hand after a match with No. 11 Purdue’s Dustin Norris during session one of the Big Ten Wrestling Championships at the Xfinity Center in College Park, MD, on Saturday, March 9, 2024.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Guts. That’s what it takes to win in March.

Walking back to the center of the mat to get his hand raised, hitting the part of his chest that’s inked with “FEAR NO EVIL PSALM 23:4,” Iowa men’s wrestler Brody Teske knew his Big Ten title hopes were still alive.

Teske, the No. 14 seed at 133 pounds, trailed 10-1 in his first-round match. But the fifth-year veteran wasn’t going down that easy.

Teske scored an escape, three-point takedown, and four near-fall points in the final 1:05 to clinch an upset 15-13 win over No. 3 Nic Bouzakis of Ohio State.

He brought the same energy in his quarterfinal match, defeating No. 11 Dustin Norris from Purdue, 11-5. With the win, Teske advanced to the conference semifinals and automatically qualified for the NCAA Championships in Kansas City March 21-23.

Teske isn’t a traditional No. 14 seed. He finished the regular season 11-4, but his name was entered into the tournament past the deadline, so he received the lowest seed in his weight class.

“As far as the seating and all that stuff goes — it’s championship season for a reason. And nobody’s going to come and just lay down. Everyone’s coming to fight. So you got to be ready to bring the fight. If you’re not, you probably should stay home,” Teske said on March 5.

Five other Hawkeye wrestlers — Real Woods, Jared Franek, Michael Caliendo, Patrick Kennedy, and Zach Glazier —  also each won their first two matches and advanced to the Big Ten Tournament semifinals, automatically punching a ticket to nationals in two weeks.

Iowa’s Caleb Rathjen won his first-round bout but dropped a 7-6 decision to Maryland’s Ethen Miller in the quarterfinals. Aiden Riggins fell in his first-round match at 184 pounds but won in consolations, 2-1, to stay alive for third place. Heavyweight Bradley Hill prevailed in the first round but then lost by injury default in the quarterfinals after hurting his left knee. All three wrestlers are still in the running for third place in their respective weight classes.

The conference tournament semifinals will begin at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Iowa (57.5 points) currently sits third in the team race behind Michigan (70.5) and Penn State (83.5). The Hawkeyes’ two losses in the regular season came to the Wolverines and Nittany Lions. Eight Michigan wrestlers advanced to the semis, while Penn State sent nine.

Iowa head coach Tom Brands will be available to the media following the semifinals.

Team Standings through Session I
1 Penn State 83.5
2 Michigan 70.5
3 Iowa 57.5
4 Nebraska 46.5
5 Minnesota 34.5
6 Rutgers 31.5
7 Ohio State 28.5
8 Maryland 20.5
9 Wisconsin 17.0
10 Indiana 16.0
11 Michigan St. 11.5
12 Illinois 10.5
13 Northwestern 7.5
14 Purdue 4.0

 
More to Discover
More in Big Ten Wrestling Championships
Iowa’s No. 7 125-pound Drake Ayala sits on the bench during a wrestling dual between No. 3 Iowa and No. 1 Penn State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. The Nittany Lions defeated the Hawkeyes, 29-6. (Ayrton Breckenridge/The Daily Iowan)
WATCH: Top-three seeds in 125-pound bracket fall in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals
Iowa’s No. 9 133-pound Brody Teske looks to the crowd while getting his hand raised after wrestling Oregon State’s No. 22 Gabe Whisenhunt during a men’s wrestling dual between No. 3 Iowa and No. 16 Oregon State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. Teske defeated Whisenhunt by major decision, 18-8. The Hawkeyes defeated the Beavers, 25-11.
WATCH: Iowa men's wrestler Brody Teske upsets No. 3 Nic Bouzakis in first round of Big Ten Tournament
No. 3 seeded 165-pound Iowas Patrick Kennedy wrestles Michigan’s No.2 Cameron Amine during session two of the Big Ten Wrestling Championships at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Saturday, March. 4, 2023. Kennedy defeated Amine, 3-2.
Iowa men's wrestling prepping for Big Ten Championships
More in Men's Wrestling
The Iowa wrestling team walks down the tunnel before a wrestling dual between No. 3 Iowa and No. 1 Penn State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. The Nittany Lions defeated the Hawkeyes, 29-6. Before the dual, Iowa’s record sat at 10-1. (Ayrton Breckenridge/The Daily Iowan)
Iowa men’s wrestling prepares for Big Ten Championships
Iowa head coach Tom Brands observes a men’s wrestling dual between No. 4 Iowa and Wisconsin at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Badgers, 34-7.
Iowa men's wrestling hands Oklahoma State its first loss of season
Iowa’s No. 1 141-pound Real Woods wrestles Purdue’s No. 32 Greyson Clark during a wrestling dual between No. 3 Iowa and Purdue at Carver-Hawkeye Area on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Boilermakers, 34-6. Woods defeated Clark by major decision, 8-0.
Iowa men’s wrestler Real Woods keeping calm approach amid struggles
More in Sports
An official holds up Iowa 101-pound Emilie Gonzalez hand after defeating Simon Fraser University Gina Bolognese during the first day of the National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships at Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Friday, March 8, 2024.
Live updates | Iowa women's wrestling competes in Day 2 of NCWWC National Championships
Fans line up outside of Xfinity Center before the mens Big Ten Wrestling Championships in College Park, MD, on Saturday, March 9, 2024.
Live updates | Iowa men's wrestling competes in Session I of Big Ten Championships
King University 109-pound Samara Chavez wrestles Simon Fraser University Maddie Mackenzie during the first day of the National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships at Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Friday, March 8, 2024.
Photos: 2024 National Collegiate Women's Wrestling Championships
About the Contributors
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
she/her/hers
Kenna Roering is The Daily Iowan's sports editor. She is a junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism with a minor in sports and recreation management. Kenna previously worked as a sports reporter for men's wrestling and volleyball and was the summer sports editor in 2023. This is her second year with the DI.
Emily Nyberg, Visual Editor
(she/her/hers)
Emily Nyberg is a second-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic arts. Prior to her role as a Visual Editor, Emily was a Photojournalist, and a News Reporter covering higher education.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in