Mock-up magazine or catalog on table. Blank page or notepad for mockups or simulations. 3D rendering

Farming community on full display at the annual Johnson County Fair

The Johnson County Fair was held from July 20-25. Many high school farming students showed their animals at the fair.
Zoe Smith, News Reporter
July 26, 2024
Members+of+4H+prepare+their+cattle+before+and+after+showing+during+the+Johnson+County+Fair+livestock+auction+on+Thursday%2C+July+25%2C+2024.
Ethan McLaughlin
Members of 4H prepare their cattle before and after showing during the Johnson County Fair livestock auction on Thursday, July 25, 2024.

Johnson County is home to several landmarks like the University of Iowa and downtown Iowa City. However, the majority of the land that makes up Johnson County is farmland, which was on full display at the annual Johnson County Fair.

Fairgoers got to experience everything from good food to model railroads; however, the main attraction at the fair was the animals. The animals, which range from rabbits to cows, have become an integral part of the fair since the first 4-H fair was held in 1929. According to the Johnson County Fair website, the sale barn was held at what currently is the Gilbert Street Hills Bank.

Although the permanent fairgrounds weren’t purchased until 1952, 4-H and Future Farmers of America have been bringing livestock and smiles to Johnson County fairgoers for almost 100 years. 

4-H is a national organization and, according to their website, stands for “Head, Heart, Hands and Health.” Future Farmers of America (FFA) is a similar organization but exclusively focuses on agriculture, while 4-H has programs across the nation focusing not only on agriculture but also STEM, civic engagement and healthy living.

Both of the organizations focus on youth engagement and were represented at the Johnson County Fair. 

Many high schools in the county have a 4-H or FFA chapter tied to them, where students can have the opportunity to grow their agricultural knowledge and learn life skills. 

Kelly Marshek, who was crowned the Johnson County Fair Queen in 2023, is a recent graduate of Lone Tree High School. She will be headed to Iowa State in the fall to study agricultural communications. Marshek has been a part of 4-H for nine years and always knew she wanted to be a part of the organization. 

“Growing up on a farm, we raised cattle, so that opened the door for us to start showing,” Marshek said. 

Like Marshek, Julia Steinbrach, a student at Solon High School and the 2024 Johnson County Fair Queen, knew she wanted to start showing cattle after watching many people in her community go through 4-H.

“I grew up on a cattle farm and saw all of my cousins and friends do it, so I decided to do it,” Steinbrach said. 

Because of the abundance of farmland in both Solon and Lone Tree, the high schools have established 4-H chapters that make the trip down to Iowa City every year for the fair.

For some — like Chloe Rogers, who shows cattle — they have to look outside the school walls for opportunities for agricultural education. Rogers is a rising junior at Iowa City West High. Currently, Iowa City West High doesn’t offer 4-H or FFA. But growing up on a farm, Rogers has always had a passion for agriculture. 

“I have been showing [cattle] since I was six and doing 4-H since I was nine. My dad originally got me into it because he also showed cattle.” Rogers said. 

Although Rogers doesn’t do 4-H through her school, there is no shortage of community for her at the fair.

“You always connect with people here, and it’s so fun. You all know what you are doing, so it makes you one big family.” Rogers said. 

The 4-H and FFA students in Johnson County prepare all year for the fair in hopes of their animals doing well in the shows and eventually getting an auction during the last day of the fair. 

“We start very early. We get our animals in September for the fair in July. We work on them every day, we wash them, blow them dry, work on hair care, and feed them to make sure they are staying alive and have what they need.” Marshek said. 

Once the fair starts, the barns on the fairgrounds are filled with students and their livestock. Each day at the fair holds a different show for the different animals being showcased. 

All the shows and awards given out lead to the last day of the fair — auction day. Although the students are competing against each other, the collaborative feeling is still strong. 

“I think I could walk up to any of them and ask anything, and they would be willing to help,” Marshek said. 

Steinbrach echoed that statement, explaining the passionate community that being a 4-H or FFA student brings.

“Everyone shares the same interest, and we are all interested in the same thing at the end of the day.” Steinbrach said. 

Auction day was held on July 25 and many people showed up to the fairgrounds to bid on the animals. With all the hard work put into taking care of the livestock over the past year, auction day can be an emotional day for many of the FFA and 4-H students. 

“You get to part ways with your animal, and it’s kind of bittersweet,” Marshek said. 

Although the auction means the end of the fair, many will be back next year with more experience and new animals to show. 

Steinbach plans to continue showing cattle during her senior year at Solon High School. 

“It’s a great opportunity for people to learn new things that they might not get through sports or school,” Steinbrach said.

