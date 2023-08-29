Above the Fold: Alumni say goodbye to Mayflower

The University of Iowa is selling Mayflower Residence Hall after internal reviews revealed that the dorm was the last choice for first year students. For past residence however, Mayflower is a beloved place where they found community and made long lasting relationships.

Tori Bauer lived in Mayflower from 2019 to 2021. She said the apartment style living of Mayflower made her feel safer in the pandemic.

Sam Stewart lived in Mayflower between 2010 and 2012. He initially was concerned about his assignment to the dorm after hearing about its bad reputation, but ended up loving it.

Beth Tunis, a Mayflower resident assistant from 2007 to 2008, met her future husband at the dorm, where they both worked as RAs.

“I drove by Mayflower yesterday and there were probably 50 students waiting for the bus, and it’s this bittersweet moment because it’s so exciting that they’re in Mayflower because we lived there, but then to know that this could be the last set of students that live there,” Torchia said. “It’s a bittersweet, bittersweet moment.”

