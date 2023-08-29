The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Above the Fold: Alumni say goodbye to Mayflower

This episode of Above the Fold features former residents of Mayflower reflecting on their time in the dorm, which is up for sale.
Natalie Dunlap, Dunlap
August 29, 2023
Photo+courtesy+of+Molly+Torchia.
Photo courtesy of Molly Torchia.

The University of Iowa is selling Mayflower Residence Hall after internal reviews revealed that the dorm was the last choice for first year students. For past residence however, Mayflower is a beloved place where they found community and made long lasting relationships. 

Tori Bauer lived in Mayflower from 2019 to 2021. She said the apartment style living of Mayflower made her feel safer in the pandemic.

RELATED: Past residents reflect on Mayflower Hall after the UI announces plans to close the dorm

Sam Stewart lived in Mayflower between 2010 and 2012. He initially was concerned about his assignment to the dorm after hearing about its bad reputation, but ended up loving it.  

Beth Tunis, a Mayflower resident assistant from 2007 to 2008, met her future husband at the dorm, where they both worked as RAs. 

“I drove by Mayflower yesterday and there were probably 50 students waiting for the bus, and it’s this bittersweet moment because it’s so exciting that they’re in Mayflower because we lived there, but then to know that this could be the last set of students that live there,” Torchia said. “It’s a bittersweet, bittersweet moment.”

Above the Fold is hosted and produced by Natalie Dunlap.
About the Contributor
Natalie Dunlap, Assistant Digital Editor
(she/her/hers)
Natalie Dunlap is the Assistant Digital Editor at The Daily Iowan. She has previously worked as a news reporter, news editor, politics reporter, politics editor, and digital producer for the DI. She is a senior majoring in journalism and minoring in English and gender, women's, and sexuality studies. In her free time, she enjoys crocheting while listening to pop culture podcasts.
