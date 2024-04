On April 3, 2009, Iowa became the third state in the country to legalize same-sex marriage. LGBTQ Iowans discuss the significance of Iowa being among the first to have marriage equality for gay couples, and how current legislation in the state impacts the community.

RELATED: Fifteen years later: Iowa’s evolution of marriage equality

Above the Fold is hosted and produced by Natalie Dunlap. Reporting from Isabelle Roland contributed to this episode.