Press Box Banter: Catching Indiana Fever with Chloe Peterson

Press Box Banter is The Daily Iowan’s weekly sports podcast. On each episode we talk about the latest athletics news, host a special guest, and make predictions for upcoming games. This week’s edition features Chloe Peterson, a trending sports reporter for the Indy Star and an alum of The Daily Iowan. She’s covered Caitlin Clark for both outlets and attended this week’s WNBA draft. She shares her experience covering the event and how Clark will fit into the Indiana Fever team.

This episode of Press Box Banter is hosted by Matt McGowan, Kenna Roering, and Chris Meglio, and produced by Natalie Dunlap.





