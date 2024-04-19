The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Press Box Banter: Catching Indiana Fever with Chloe Peterson

Peterson is a former Daily Iowan sports reporter who has covered Caitlin Clark at the DI and the Indy Star.
Byline photo of Natalie Dunlap
Natalie Dunlap, Assistant Digital Editor
April 19, 2024

Press Box Banter is The Daily Iowan’s weekly sports podcast. On each episode we talk about the latest athletics news, host a special guest, and make predictions for upcoming games. This week’s edition features Chloe Peterson, a trending sports reporter for the Indy Star and an alum of The Daily Iowan. She’s covered Caitlin Clark for both outlets and attended this week’s WNBA draft. She shares her experience covering the event and how Clark will fit into the Indiana Fever team.  

This episode of Press Box Banter is hosted by Matt McGowan, Kenna Roering, and Chris Meglio, and produced by Natalie Dunlap.



About the Contributor
Natalie Dunlap
Natalie Dunlap, Assistant Digital Editor
(she/her/hers)
Natalie Dunlap is the Assistant Digital Editor at The Daily Iowan. She is the host and producer of the Above the Fold news podcast. She has previously worked as a news reporter, news editor, politics reporter, politics editor, and digital producer for the DI. She is a senior majoring in journalism and minoring in English and gender, women's, and sexuality studies. In her free time, she enjoys crocheting while listening to pop culture podcasts.
