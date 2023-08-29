‘A bittersweet moment’: Past residents reflect on Mayflower Hall after the UI announces plans to close the dorm

Mayflower fosters community

While the UI’s study shows that Mayflower is the least requested dorm by first-year students, some alumni say their best relationships, friendships, and memories were created in the hall.

Sam Stewart, a UI alumni who lived in Mayflower between 2010-12, said he was initially concerned about his assignment to the dorm after hearing about its bad reputation based on the distance from campus. However, he found the experience to be great.

Living in Mayflower gave Stewart a commonality when meeting new people on campus, he said.

“I made a lot of good friends, and then you meet people on your floor, or the floors above and below you, in your classes … it may feel like you have this weird shared experience, because oh yeah, we all deal with this, but everyone also seemed to like it,” he said.

Tori Bauer, a Mayflower resident from 2019-21, echoed Stewart’s statements, noting that the residence hall’s reputation helps bring the residents together.

“The people that live there kind of banded together, you know, kind of we’re on a desert island, and it’s just us, so might as well get along with each other,” Bauer said.

Living in Mayflower during COVID-19 made her experience with the pandemic a bit more bearable because she had her own kitchen and bathroom, she said.

“It made me feel a little bit safer during COVID that I would be able to quarantine without risking my food or anything like that,” she said.

Additionally, Bauer said she was still able to connect with her fellow residents during the pandemic.

“Even despite COVID, the [residence assistants] that I had were really good about … facilitating that sense of community,” Bauer said.

For 2011-12 residents Molly Torchia and Kailan Harms, Mayflower is the site where their friendship began.

Torchia and Harms were randomly matched as roommates at the residence hall. They quickly became good friends and say they have remained close since.

With the amenities that Mayflower offers to the people living there, Torchia said it has benefits that other dorms do not.

“I think even though now we have these newer, nicer dorms, I think it does add character and I think because it’s so large you always see new people and are able to meet new people,” Torchia said.

With Mayflower being the “starting point” of her and Harms’s friendship, Torchia said she is sad to see the building up for sale.

“I drove by Mayflower yesterday and there were probably 50 students waiting for the bus, and it’s this bittersweet moment because it’s so exciting that they’re in Mayflower because we lived there, but then to know that this could be the last set of students that live there,” Torchia said. “It’s a bittersweet, bittersweet moment.”

Some people even met their lifelong partners at Mayflower. Beth Tunis, a Mayflower resident assistant from 2007-08, said she met her future husband at the dorm. She also was able to foster a community for international students who resided in the dorm.

“Sixteen years almost together and 10 years of marriage. So you think about that, that shows the kind of lasting relationships that can come from being in college and being in a great environment like Mayflower,” Tunis said.

Sara Kirkley and Brandon Kirkley also started their relationship at Mayflower, meeting when they both worked as resident assistants in the building between 2002-03.

The proximity of their job and the distance from campus allowed the Kirkleys to get to know each other well, as well as other people in the building, Brandon Kirkley said.

“My best man in our wedding was one of my suitemates at Mayflower and then a couple of Sara’s bridesmaids and her personal attendant were also roommates and suitemates and friends from Mayflower, so these were people that we obviously kept in touch with throughout our 20s, and we’re still really close friends with several of them,” he said.

Sara Kirkley said while she is saddened by the sale, she hopes it will help the Iowa City and UI community.

“It’s really sad to see a part of your history change in such a big way,” Sara Kirkley said. “ … I hope they do something that benefits the university.”