Photos: 2024 Big Ten Media Days, day one

Big Ten Football Media Days began at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., on Tuesday, July 23. Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti was the event’s first speaker, taking the main podium at 11 a.m. Following Petitti, coaches and players from Illinois, Rutgers, Wisconsin, Northwestern, Purdue, and Ohio State spoke to media members about the upcoming 2024 season.

With UCLA and USC joining the Big Ten Conference this year, questions were asked regarding the expansion and its impact on athletes. Pettit and the coaches emphasized resources for athletes to deal with issues traveling across the country for games. Coaches will continue to answer media questions into Wednesday.