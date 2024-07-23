The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
Photos: 2024 Big Ten Media Days, day one

Photos: 2024 Big Ten Media Days, day one

Byline photo of Isabella Tisdale
Isabella Tisdale, Visuals Editor
July 23, 2024

Big Ten Football Media Days began at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., on Tuesday, July 23. Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti was the event’s first speaker, taking the main podium at 11 a.m. Following Petitti, coaches and players from Illinois, Rutgers, Wisconsin, Northwestern, Purdue, and Ohio State spoke to media members about the upcoming 2024 season.

With UCLA and USC joining the Big Ten Conference this year, questions were asked regarding the expansion and its impact on athletes. Pettit and the coaches emphasized resources for athletes to deal with issues traveling across the country for games. Coaches will continue to answer media questions into Wednesday.

Isabella Tisdale
Media members walk to their seats during day one of Big Ten Football Media day at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., on Tuesday, July 23, 2024. Six coaches from the Big 10 conference hosted press conferences and answered media questions.

 

About the Contributor
Isabella Tisdale
Isabella Tisdale, Photojournalist
(she/her)
Isabella Tisdale is a photojournalist for The Daily Iowan and is a senior at West High school. In her free time, she stage manages for the theater program at West High. She plans to double major in political science and journalism.
