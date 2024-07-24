Photos: Big Ten Media Days, day two

Big Ten Football Media Days continued at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., on Wednesday, July 24. College Football Playoff Executive Director Rich Clark took the stage at 11 a.m. and took questions about the new playoff schedule, now including 12 teams as opposed to the four that have been included in previous years. Following Clark, coaches from UCLA, Iowa, Michigan State, USC, Nebraska and Penn State took the stage and held press conferences.

Two new additions to the Big Ten, UCLA and USC, expressed their eagerness for their entrance into the Big Ten despite more travel for conference games. Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz took the stage and updated the media on the status of quarterback Cade McNamara following his injury in a game against Michigan State early last season. The final round of coaches and players for the Big Ten will host press conferences for the media on Thursday, concluding Big Ten Media Days.