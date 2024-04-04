Press Box Banter: Celebrating women’s athletics with Harper Dunne

Press Box Banter is The Daily Iowan’s weekly sports podcast. On each episode we talk about the latest athletics news, host a special guest, and make predictions for upcoming games. This week’s edition features field hockey planner Harper Dunne. She shares what it means to be a female athlete at Iowa and the impact of former Iowa women’s athletics director Christine Grant on the program. Hosts unpack the intense Iowa vs. LSU game and make predictions for the Final Four. Plus, stick around for the third segment to listen to Matt McGowan and Brad Shultz debate if the Cubs or White Socks are the better team. In this argument, Chris Meglio sides with the city of Chicago.

This episode of Press Box Banter is hosted by Matt McGowan, Brad Schultz, and Chris Meglio, and produced by Natalie Dunlap.