The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Iowa women's basketball notebook | Iowa wants to stay true to its brand of basketball in Final Four versus UConn
UConn women's basketball notebook | Huskies return to Final Four with underdog mentality
UI to host solar eclipse watch party
Iowa City Downtown District temporarily leasing space of recently-closed White Rabbit
Photos: NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament – Final Four press conferences, open locker rooms & open practices
Advertisement

Press Box Banter: Celebrating women’s athletics with Harper Dunne

Hosts discuss Iowa’s electric NCAA tournament run and speak with a field hockey athlete.
Byline photo of Natalie Dunlap
Natalie Dunlap, Assistant Digital Editor
April 4, 2024

Press Box Banter is The Daily Iowan’s weekly sports podcast. On each episode we talk about the latest athletics news, host a special guest, and make predictions for upcoming games. This week’s edition features field hockey planner Harper Dunne. She shares what it means to be a female athlete at Iowa and the impact of former Iowa women’s athletics director Christine Grant on the program. Hosts unpack the intense Iowa vs. LSU game and make predictions for the Final Four. Plus, stick around for the third segment to listen to Matt McGowan and Brad Shultz debate if the Cubs or White Socks are the better team. In this argument, Chris Meglio sides with the city of Chicago. 

This episode of Press Box Banter is hosted by Matt McGowan, Brad Schultz, and Chris Meglio, and produced by Natalie Dunlap. 
More to Discover
More in Above the fold
Jen and Dawn BarbouRoske make dinner at their home in Iowa City on Monday, April 1, 2024. The two were legally married July 12, 2009, after Iowa legalized same-sex marriage. Previously they had a wedding ceremony on Oct. 12, 1990.
Above the Fold: LGBTQ Iowans reflect on 15 years of gay marriage in the state
A message of remembrance for Chris Wiersema is seen on the marquee of the Englert Theatre in Iowa City on Thursday, March 21, 2024. Wiersema died in his sleep on March 13.
Above the Fold: Remembering Chris Wiersema
Photo Illustration by Shaely Odean
Above the Fold: BookTok creates demand in libraries
More in Multimedia
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark smiles down at the WBCA Wade Trophy during the award news conference at Rocket Mortgage Field House in Cleveland, Ohio, on Thursday, April 4, 2024.
NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament – Final Four press conferences, open locker rooms & open practices
Iowa guard Kate Martin celebrates during an NCAA Tournament Elite Eight game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 3 LSU at the Hilton Hotel in Albany, N.Y., on Monday, April 1, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Tigers, 94-87.
Photos: NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament – Elite Eight: No. 1 Iowa vs. No. 3 LSU
Thresea Meeks-Mosley displays a sign during South East Iowa’s Transgender Day of Visibility at College Green Park in Iowa City on Sunday, March 31, 2024.
Photos: East Iowa's Transgender Day of Visibility
More in Podcasts
Press Box Banter: Dashing down memory lane with Chris Werner
Press Box Banter: Dashing down memory lane with Chris Werner
The Old Capitol Building is seen in Iowa City on Tuesday April, 25, 2023.
Press Box Banter: The Chicago Blackhawks with Adam Kempenaar
Missouri State’s outside hitter Breanah Rives and middle blocker Neele’ge’ Sims attempt to block the ball from Iowa’s outside hitter Gabby Deery during a volleyball game between Iowa and Missouri State on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.
Press Box Banter: Spring break with Gabby Deery
About the Contributors
Natalie Dunlap, Assistant Digital Editor
(she/her/hers)
Natalie Dunlap is the Assistant Digital Editor at The Daily Iowan. She is the host and producer of the Above the Fold news podcast. She has previously worked as a news reporter, news editor, politics reporter, politics editor, and digital producer for the DI. She is a senior majoring in journalism and minoring in English and gender, women's, and sexuality studies. In her free time, she enjoys crocheting while listening to pop culture podcasts.
Jerod Ringwald, Creative Director
(he/him/his)
Jerod Ringwald is the Creative Director at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. He was previously a managing editor this past summer as well as a former photo editor. During his sophomore year, he worked as a photojournalist covering news and sports.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in