Press Box Banter: Making history with Iowa women’s basketball player Jada Gyamfi

This week’s edition features Jada Gyamfi, a player on the Iowa women’s basketball team, as she talks about Iowa’s history season and playing with Caitlin Clark.
Byline photo of Jami Martin-Trainor
Jami Martin-Trainor, Managing Digital Editor
April 26, 2024
Iowa forward Jada Gyamfi high-fives fans during an NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 5 Colorado at MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y., on Saturday, March 30, 2024.

Press Box Banter is The Daily Iowan’s weekly sports podcast. Each episode we will talk about local, national, and international sports, host a special guest, and talk predictions for upcoming games. This week’s edition features Jada Gyamfi, a player on the Iowa women’s basketball team, as she talks about Iowa’s historic season and playing with Caitlin Clark.

This episode of Press Box Banter is hosted by Kenna Roering, Matt McGowan, and Brad Schultz and produced by Jami Martin-Trainor. This episode was recorded on April 24 and 25.
About the Contributors
Jami Martin-Trainor
Jami Martin-Trainor, Managing Digital Editor
(she/her/hers)
Jami Martin-Trainor is a third-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Political Science with a minor in Gender, Women's and Sexuality Studies. Prior to her role as the Managing Digital Editor of The Daily Iowan, Jami was the Assistant Digital Editor, a digital producer, and an arts reporter. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Jami has interned at KCCI in Des Moines and the Cedar Rapids Gazette.
Grace Smith
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
