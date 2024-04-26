Press Box Banter: Making history with Iowa women’s basketball player Jada Gyamfi

Press Box Banter is The Daily Iowan’s weekly sports podcast. Each episode we will talk about local, national, and international sports, host a special guest, and talk predictions for upcoming games. This week’s edition features Jada Gyamfi, a player on the Iowa women’s basketball team, as she talks about Iowa’s historic season and playing with Caitlin Clark.

This episode of Press Box Banter is hosted by Kenna Roering, Matt McGowan, and Brad Schultz and produced by Jami Martin-Trainor. This episode was recorded on April 24 and 25.