Martha Gordon is a 70-year-old yoga instructor in Iowa City. Having been both a student and instructor of yoga, she’s experienced how the physical effort can have spiritual impacts, especially on people experiencing difficult phases of their life. Arts Editor Avi Lapchick joins this episode to share her experience as Gordon’s student.

Above the Fold is hosted and produced by Natalie Dunlap. Reporting from Avi Lapchick contributed to this episode.