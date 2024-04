In her four years in the black and gold, Caitlin Clark became a record shattering athlete, a million-dollar deal making figure, and a household name. She started playing in an empty Carver-Hawkeye Arena during the pandemic and played her last game with the Hawkeyes at the sold out NCAA Championship game with nearly more than 18 million people watching on TV.

Above the Fold is hosted and produced by Natalie Dunlap. Reporting from Kenna Roering and Matt McGowan contributed to this episode.