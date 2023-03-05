Three Iowa men’s wrestlers take seventh place at 2023 Big Ten Championships

Brody Teske, Cobe Siebrecht, and Abe Assad automatically qualified for the NCAA Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma, from March 16-18.

No. 8 seeded 157-pound Northwestern’s Trevor Chumbley wrestles No. 5 seeded 157-pound Iowa’s Cobe Siebrecht during session two of the Big Ten Wrestling Championships at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Chumbley defeated Siebrecht by decision, 3-2.

ANN ARBOR — Iowa men’s wrestlers Brody Teske, Cobe Siebrecht, and Abe Assad took home seventh place at the 2023 Big Ten Championships at the Crisler Center on Sunday afternoon. The victories automatically qualified the three grapplers for the NCAA Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma, from March 16-18.

In the first round of the tournament, Teske beat Michigan State’s No. 9 seed RayVon Foley, 4-1. Teske advanced and wrestled Penn State’s No. 1 seed Roman Bravo-Young in the 133-pound quarterfinals and lost, 13-1. Bravo-Young advanced to the championship round.

In round two of the consolation bracket, Teske prevailed over Wisconsin’s No. 10 seed Taylor Lamont, 4-1. Then, in the consolation quarterfinals, Teske fell, 9-4, to Northwestern’s No. 4 seed Chris Cannon, who will battle for third place. Teske concluded his Hawkeye Big Ten Championships debut with an 8-4 victory over Rutgers’ No. 7 seed Joe Heilmann.

Junior @BrodyTeske finishes 7th at 133 pounds to earn an automatic berth into the NCAA Championships. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/Ux0qbLXWwL — Iowa Hawkeye Wrestling (@Hawks_Wrestling) March 5, 2023



Siebrecht cruised to an 8-0 major decision victory over Ohio State’s No. 12 seed Paddy Gallagher in the first round. In the quarterfinals, Siebrecht couldn’t muster a takedown and fell to Michigan State’s Chase Saldate, 9-2. Saldate will wrestle for fifth place on Sunday evening.

Siebrecht bounced back in round two of the consolation bracket with a pin over Maryland’s No. 14 seed Michael North in 3:33. Then in the consolation quarterfinals, he lost a tight bout with Northwestern’s No. 8 seed Trevor Chumbley, 3-2.

Siebrecht ended his conference tournament debut with a 2-0 victory against Indiana’s No. 10 seed Derek Gilcher.

Junior @csiebrecht19 finishes 7th at 157 pounds to earn an automatic berth into the NCAA Championships. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/3O8SndKgAy — Iowa Hawkeye Wrestling (@Hawks_Wrestling) March 5, 2023

Assad defeated Purdue’s No. 12 seed Ben Vanadia, 6-1, in the first round. He was then pinned in the 184-pound quarterfinals in 4:19 by Michigan’s No. 4 seed Matt Finesilver, moving him to the consolation bracket. Finesilver will wrestle for third place Sunday evening.

In round two of the consolations, Assad defeated Northwestern’s No. 11 seed Evan Bates, 5-1. In the consolation quarterfinals, Assad was pinned for the third time in his last four matches, as Rutgers’ No. 8 seed Brian Soldano earned the fall in 54 seconds.

Assad would have wrestled in the seventh-place bout on Sunday afternoon, but his opponent, Michigan State’s No. 6 seed Layne Malczewski, medically forfeited.