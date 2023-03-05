Live results | Iowa men’s wrestling competes in Session III of 2023 Big Ten Championships

Seven Iowa men’s wrestlers will compete in Session III, which starts Sunday at noon. Four are in a battle for third place while the other three fight for seventh.

No. 7 seeded 174-pound Iowa’s Nelson Brands wins a match over Indiana’s No. 6 seed Donnell Washington during Session II of the Big Ten Wrestling Championships at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Saturday, March. 4, 2023. Brands defeated Washington, 3-2.

ANN ARBOR— Seven Iowa men’s wrestlers will compete in Session III of the 2023 Big Ten Championships on Sunday at noon. Iowa is in second place in the team standings, trailing Penn State, 120 to 108.5.

Headlining the consolation semifinals for the Hawkeyes are 149-pounder Max Murin, 174-pounder Nelson Brands, 197-pounder Jacob Warner, and heavyweight Tony Cassioppi. If they win their match, these Iowa grapplers will wrestle for third place. In the event of a loss, they will battle in the fifth-place bout.

Iowa 133-pounder Brody Teske and 157-pounder Cobe Siebrecht will wrestle for seventh place. Hawkeye 184-pounder Abe Assad has already claimed seventh place after his opponent, Michigan State’s Layne Malczweski, medically forfeited the match.

Consolation Semifinals

149 POUNDS: No. 6 Max Murin (IA) vs. No. 3 Yahya Thomas (NU)

Thomas advanced to the semifinals after his Maryland opponent, Ethen Miller, medically forfeited the match. Murin dropped to the consolation bracket after his 8-2 loss to Ohio State Sammy Sosso on Saturday night.

Murin is 1-1 in his career against Thomas.

174 POUNDS: No. 7 Nelson Brands (IA) vs. No. 4 Bailee O’Reilly (MINN)

Brands did not wrestle in the Hawkeye dual meet at Mineanapolis this season. O’Reilly dropped to the semifinal match after falling to Penn State No. 1 seed Carter Starocci, while Brands scored a sudden victory in the previous round of consolations to advance.

197 POUNDS: No. 5 Jacob Warner (IA) vs. No. 6 Jaxon Smith (MD)

After narrowly falling to his Penn State nemesis Max Dean in the semifinals of the main bracket, Warner faces Smith, a Terrapin sophomore who finished the regular season with a 19-6 record.

HEAVYWEIGHT: No. 3 Tony Cassioppi (IA) vs. No. 4 Lucas Davison (NU)

Cassioppi was shut out by his Penn State counterpart Greg Kerkvliet in the semis of the main bracket and now is slotted to fight Davison, who earned pinned his previous opponent 1:40 into the match.

Cassioppi is undefeated against Davison in his career, winning via regular decision in two regular-season matchups.

Seventh-Place Matches

133 POUNDS: No. 8 Brody Teske (IA) vs. No. 7 Joe Heilmann (RUT)

Tekse dropped a 9-4 decision against Northwestern No. 4 seed Chris Cannon in the quarterfinals of the consolation bracket. Heilmann was shut out in the same round.

157 POUNDS: No. 5 Cobe Siebrecht (IA) vs. No. 10 Derek Gilcher (IND)

Siebrecht and Gilcher both suffered narrow defeats in the consolation quarterfinals, with Siebrecht getting upset by Northwestern No. 8 seed Trevor Chumbley. Siebrecht has never faced Gilcher in his career.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.