Photos: No. 2 Iowa wrestling vs. No. 11 Nebraska

Matt Sindt, Photo Editor
January 21, 2023

No. 2 Iowa wrestling defeated No. 11 Nebraska, 34-6, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday.

Iowa’s No. 1 125-pound Spencer Lee kicked off the first match of the night with a pin in 38 seconds against Nebraska’s No. 7 Liam Cronin. Iowa’s No. 11 149-pound Max Murin and No. 3 285-pound Tony Cassioppi also pinned Nebraska’s Dayne Morton and Cale Davidson respectively.

The Hawkeyes next head to Madison, Wisconsin to face the No. 16 Badgers on Sunday, Jan. 22.

Members of the University of Iowa Army ROTC wave a giant American flag during the national anthem before a wrestling meet between No. 2 Iowa and No. 11 Nebraska in Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday Jan. 20, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cornhuskers, 28-6.
