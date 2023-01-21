Photos: No. 2 Iowa wrestling vs. No. 11 Nebraska

No. 2 Iowa wrestling defeated No. 11 Nebraska, 34-6, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday.

Iowa’s No. 1 125-pound Spencer Lee kicked off the first match of the night with a pin in 38 seconds against Nebraska’s No. 7 Liam Cronin. Iowa’s No. 11 149-pound Max Murin and No. 3 285-pound Tony Cassioppi also pinned Nebraska’s Dayne Morton and Cale Davidson respectively.

The Hawkeyes next head to Madison, Wisconsin to face the No. 16 Badgers on Sunday, Jan. 22.