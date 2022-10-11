Photos: Day one of 2022 Big Ten Basketball Media Days

Coaches and players from seven of the Big Ten’s 14 teams met with media at the Target Center in Minneapolis on Tuesday during the first day of Big Ten Basketball Media Days.

The Iowa men’s basketball players and head coach discussed the loss of Keegan Murray and Kris Murray’s expanded role on the team.

The Iowa women’s basketball players discussed the return of all five starters from last year and how last year’s upset loss in the NCAA tournament is fueling them heading into the 2022-2023 season.

Iowa women’s basketball plays its first game in Iowa City on Monday, Nov. 7, against the Southern Jaguars at 8:30 p.m. while the men play their first game on Monday, Nov. 7, against Bethune Cookman at 6:00 p.m.