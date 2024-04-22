The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Conversation creating continuity: How a meal at Pullman Diner changed the fate of the Iowa defense
UI’s 28th Annual Powwow showcases Indigenous culture, draws high turnout
Iowa football spring practice column | Hawkeye offense still in the rebuilding process as transfer portral looms
Former Iowa men’s wrestler Spencer Lee wins Olympic Team Trials
Iowa lawmakers gaveled out the session Saturday, here’s how leaders' priorities fared
Advertisement

Photos: Iowa baseball vs. Rutgers

Emma Gutzman, Photojournalist
April 22, 2024

The University of Iowa baseball team hosted Rutgers at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City on Sunday for the third and final game in a three-game series. The Hawkeyes beat the Scarlet Knights 5-1.

The Hawkeyes scored 3 runs in the third, followed by 2 more runs in the fifth. Rutgers only scored 1 run in the eighth inning, leading to a Hawkeye sweep of the three-game series. 

With the win, the Hawkeyes improved to 22-15 and the Scarlet Knights fell to 23-16. The Hawkeyes will host Milwaukee at Duane Banks Field on Tuesday, April 23rd at 6:05 pm.

2024_04_21_RutgersBaseball_EG0055
Gallery18 Photos
Emma Gutzman
Iowa and Rutgers play the last game of a three-game series at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City on Sunday, April 21, 2024. Iowa defeated Rutgers 5-1.

More to Discover
More in Baseball
Iowa infielder Raider Tello watches a pitch during a baseball game between Bradley and Iowa at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated the Braves 11-6.
Three takeaways from Iowa baseball’s sweep over Rutgers
Iowa infielder Blake Guerin and utility player Andy Nelson embrace before a baseball game between Bradley and Iowa at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated the Braves 11-6.
Photos: Iowa baseball vs. Bradley
Iowa players high five after securing the win after a baseball game between St. Thomas and Iowa at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated the Tommies 17-11.
Three takeaways from Iowa baseball’s midweek victory over Bradley
More in Multimedia
A dancer walks into the arena during the University of Iowa Powwow at the Johnson Country Fairgrounds on Saturday, April 20, 2024.
Photos: University of Iowa 28th Annual Powwow
Runners competing in the en’s 1500m final run down the front stretch during the Musco Twilight track meet hosted at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track in Iowa City Iowa on Saturday, April 20, 2024.
Photos: Musco Twilight track meet
Iowa wide receiver Alex Eichmann laughs with Iowa wide receiver Graham Friedrichsen during a spring practice at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, April 20, 2024. The Hawkeyes held a free open practice for fans.
Photos: 2024 Iowa football spring practice
More in Photo
The Indigo Girls perform at the Englert Theatre in Iowa City on Wednesday, April 17, 2024.
Photos: Indigo Girls live in Iowa City at the Englert Theatre
Barbora Pokorna hitting the ball during a tennis meet at the Hawkeye Tennis and Recreational Complex in Iowa City on Sunday, April 14, 2024. The Hawkeyes swept Penn State, 4-0.
Photos: Iowa tennis vs. Penn State
The Iowa men’s golf team playing in the Hawkeye Invitational at Finkbine Golf Course on Sunday April, 14, 2024. The Hawkeyes finished in sixth place out of 16 teams.
Photos: Hawkeye Invitational day two
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in