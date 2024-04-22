Photos: Iowa baseball vs. Rutgers

The University of Iowa baseball team hosted Rutgers at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City on Sunday for the third and final game in a three-game series. The Hawkeyes beat the Scarlet Knights 5-1.

The Hawkeyes scored 3 runs in the third, followed by 2 more runs in the fifth. Rutgers only scored 1 run in the eighth inning, leading to a Hawkeye sweep of the three-game series.

With the win, the Hawkeyes improved to 22-15 and the Scarlet Knights fell to 23-16. The Hawkeyes will host Milwaukee at Duane Banks Field on Tuesday, April 23rd at 6:05 pm.