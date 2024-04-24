The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
UI requests approval to lease medical facility in Urbandale
Hills Elementary students to move to Alexander Elementary School after closure
Students march for Take Back the Night at Pentacrest to call for end to sexual violence
Dane’s Dairy transitions to new ownership
Iowa City man sentenced for gun negligence leading to 3-year-old's death
Advertisement

Photos: WRAC hosts 2024 Take Back the Night rally

Byline photo of Ava Neumaier
Ava Neumaier, Photojournalist
April 24, 2024

Over a hundred University of Iowa students and community members gathered on the Pentacrest for an annual Take Back the Night event this Tuesday. The protest and march is meant to draw awareness to sexual assault on college campuses and support survivors. 

Stands were set up on the Pentacrest with stickers, pins, and pamphlets meant to raise awareness and show solidarity. “Radical cheerleaders” performed a short dance routine for morale before the march.

Attendees took posters and signs and marched down the streets of Iowa City, going down the Pentacrest and wrapping around Linn St. They chanted and cheered at passing cars that honked in support. 

After they returned to campus, they opened the event to the stories of attendees who wanted to share their experiences. Many speakers mentioned the dissolution of RVAP, the Rape Victim Advocacy Program that many Iowa City residents relied on. 

RVAP was merged into DVIP, the Domestic Violence Intervention Program, earlier this month.

The event began at 6:00 and went on for a little over an hour.

2024_04_23_TakeBackTheNight_AN0001
Gallery13 Photos
Ava Neumaier
Activists march down East Washington St. during a Take Back the Night rally in Iowa City on Tuesday, April 23, 2024. Activists marched to Linn Street and back to end rape culture and amplify the voices of survivors of sexual violence.

More to Discover
More in Campus
Activists march down South Clinton St. during a Take Back the Night protest in Iowa City on Tuesday, April 23, 2024. Activists marched to Linn Street and back to end rape culture and amplify the voices of survivors of sexual violence.
Students march for Take Back the Night at Pentacrest to call for end to sexual violence
The Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity house is seen on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. On Thursday, the University of Iowa announced that the registered student organization status for the Kappa Sigma, Delta Chi, and Sigma Nu fraternity chapters, as well as the Sigma Alpha Epsilon colony would be revoked.
Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity chapter returns to UI campus
Photo Illustration by DI Visuals Staff
From hoops to hashtags: Caitlin Clark fan edits light up TikTok
More in Downtown
Joshua Luerkens , the new owner of Dane’s Dairy is seen in front of Dane’s Dairy in Iowa City on Thursday, April 18, 2024.
Dane’s Dairy transitions to new ownership
Jars of laundry detergent pods await customers in the refill bar at Rooftop Fruit in Indianapolis Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. The refill bar reduces waste by encouraging shoppers to bring their own reusable containers for the bulk bath and cleaning products.
UI student company aims to bring soap refill stations to campus
A crowd enters Brothers Bar and Grill on the Ped Mall in Iowa City on Thursday, April 4, 2024.
Iowa City bar crawls to raise money for charity foundations
More in Multimedia
Iowa players celebrate during a baseball game between Iowa and Milwaukee at Duane Banks Field on Tuesday, April 23, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Panthers, 12-6.
Photos: Iowa baseball vs. Milwaukee
Girl Scouts pose for a photo during a softball game between Iowa and Indiana at Bob Pearl Field in Iowa City on Sunday, April 21, 2024. The Hoosiers defeated the Hawkeyes 7-3.
Photos: Iowa softball vs. Indiana
Iowa and Rutgers play the last game of a three-game series at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City on Sunday, April 21, 2024. Iowa defeated Rutgers 5-1.
Photos: Iowa baseball vs. Rutgers
About the Contributor
Ava Neumaier
Ava Neumaier, Photojournalist
(she/her/hers)
Ava Neumaier is a first-year student at the University of Iowa, majoring in English & Creative Writing. She was the Editor-in-Chief of her high school yearbook in New York, and has interned for a New York Times photographer. She enjoys taking pictures of performances and student life.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in