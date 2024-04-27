Noah Shannon signs with Las Vegas Raiders as undrafted free agent

After being forced to sit out his final season in a Hawkeye uniform, Iowa football’s Noah Shannon has an opportunity to prove his worth in the NFL. An undrafted free agent, Shannon signed with the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday evening, per The Athletic. Shannon joins former teammates Joe Evans and Steven Stilianos, signed by the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans, respectively, as Iowa’s three undrafted free agent acquisitions so far.

During his fourth and fifth years in Iowa City, the defensive lineman collected 91 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, and four sacks. An NFL Draft hopeful heading into the 2023-24 season, Shannon was indefinitely suspended by the NCAA for violating its rule on sports gambling. Shannon allegedly placed wagers on an Iowa men’s basketball game but did not make a bet on the football squad.

Shannon appealed the decision that fall but was denied. He was still eligible to practice and travel with the team. In addition, Shannon was still a member of the Hakweyes’ player leadership council and won the Coaches Appreciation Award for defense.

The 6-foot-1, 300-pounder participated in Iowa’s Pro Day on March 18, performing the bench press, shuttle run, and other position drills. Last offseason, he had surgery on his shoulder, but Shannon said he’s fully recovered.

The Raiders finished last season with an 8-9 record, but feature plenty of talent up front. Starting at defensive end is Maxx Crosby, who earned All-Pro honors from the Associated Press. At the tackle spot is two-time Pro Bowler Christian Wilkins, who signed with the team over the offseason from Miami. Alongside Wilkins is second-year lineman Tyree Wilson, the No. 7 overall pick in last year’s draft.

Evans had a career year in his final campaign in the Black and Gold, leading the team with 9.5 sacks to go along with 13.5 tackles for loss. He started his Iowa career at linebacker but switched to defensive end following his red-shirt season. Evans told The Athletic he will play outside linebacker in Baltimore, a position occupied by 11-year veteran Kyle Van Noy and third-year pro Odafe Oweh.

Stilianos transferred to Iowa from Lafayette in 2022 and did not record a catch in his first season in the Big Ten. In 2023, the tight end started eight games, snagging eight receptions for 96 yards. He joins Erick All as the Hawkeyes’ two tight ends joining the NFL this offseason. The Titans feature third-year pro Chigoziem Okonkwo as their projected starting tight end.