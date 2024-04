Iowa defeated Milwaukee, 12-6, at Duane Banks Field on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

This game was dedicated to kid captain Liam Doxsee and his journey with SCID.

Iowa scored seven runs in the first three innings with Sam Petersen and Kyle Huckstorf each scoring three of them. The Hawkeye pitchers struck out nine Panthers.

Iowa will continue its season, facing off against Nebraska in a three-game series at Hawks Field in Lincoln, NE., Friday, April 26.