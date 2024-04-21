Photos: Musco Twilight track meet

Fans came to Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on a cold Saturday afternoon to watch the Musco Twilight meet for the conclusion of the Iowa track home season on Saturday.

Athletes competed under 14 different programs including 9 colleges – Bradley, Indian Hills CC, Iowa, Iowa Central CC, Iowa Western CC, Northern Iowan Simpson, Western Illinois, and William Penn. Other teams consisted of Garage Strength, Sky Force Pole Vault School, Unattached-Northern Iowa, Unattached, and Velaasa.

The Hawkeyes excelled in throwing events on the day with Jordan Johnson taking first in the men’s discus and Katy Moody placing first in the women’s discus. Personal bests also came from freshman Sydnie Smith in the women’s discus, and Quintin Lyons in the men’s shot-put.

Iowa competes next at the Drake Relays in Des Moines over the three-day span of April 25, 26, and 27, 2024.