Photos: Musco Twilight track meet

Ethan McLaughlin, Photojournalist
April 21, 2024

Fans came to Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on a cold Saturday afternoon to watch the Musco Twilight meet for the conclusion of the Iowa track home season on Saturday. 

Athletes competed under 14 different programs including 9 colleges – Bradley, Indian Hills CC, Iowa, Iowa Central CC, Iowa Western CC, Northern Iowan Simpson, Western Illinois, and William Penn. Other teams consisted of Garage Strength, Sky Force Pole Vault School, Unattached-Northern Iowa, Unattached, and Velaasa. 

The Hawkeyes excelled in throwing events on the day with Jordan Johnson taking first in the men’s discus and Katy Moody placing first in the women’s discus. Personal bests also came from freshman Sydnie Smith in the women’s discus, and Quintin Lyons in the men’s shot-put. 

Iowa competes next at the Drake Relays in Des Moines over the three-day span of April 25, 26, and 27, 2024. 

2024_04_20_MuscoTwilightTrack_EM0032
Gallery16 Photos
Ethan McLaughlin
An athlete wraps herself in a blanket during the Musco Twilight track meet hosted at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track in Iowa City Iowa on Saturday, April 20, 2024.

