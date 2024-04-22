The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
Photos: Iowa softball vs. Indiana

Byline photo of Shaely Odean
Shaely Odean, Photojournalist
April 22, 2024

The University of Iowa softball team faced off against Indiana University in game three of a three-game series at Bob Pearl Field in Iowa City on Sunday. The Indiana Hoosiers defeated the Hawkeyes 7-3. 

The Hoosiers led with two runs in the top of the first with the Hawkeyes matching their score in the bottom of the inning. 

The Hawkeyes did not respond until the bottom of the fifth inning. 

The Hoosiers have won 11 of their last 12 games.

The Hawkeyes will travel to Nebraska to face off against the Cornhuskers on Tuesday, April 23. 

Iowa pitcher Jaylee Ojo prepares to pitch the ball during a softball game between Iowa and Indiana at Bob Pearl Field in Iowa City on Sunday, April 21, 2024. The Hoosiers defeated the Hawkeyes 7-3.

Shaely Odean, Photojournalist
(she/her/hers)
Shaely Odean is a transfer student at the University of Iowa, currently in her third year. She is pursuing double majors in Journalism and Strategic Communications, as well as Sustainability Sciences. Shaely works as a photojournalist for The Daily Iowan, and her passion lies in environmental issues. Before joining the University of Iowa, she attended Kirkwood Community College, where she served as the photo editor for the Kirkwood Communique.
