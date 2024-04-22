Photos: Iowa softball vs. Indiana

The University of Iowa softball team faced off against Indiana University in game three of a three-game series at Bob Pearl Field in Iowa City on Sunday. The Indiana Hoosiers defeated the Hawkeyes 7-3.

The Hoosiers led with two runs in the top of the first with the Hawkeyes matching their score in the bottom of the inning.

The Hawkeyes did not respond until the bottom of the fifth inning.

The Hoosiers have won 11 of their last 12 games.

The Hawkeyes will travel to Nebraska to face off against the Cornhuskers on Tuesday, April 23.