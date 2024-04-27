Iowa football’s defensive lineman Logan Lee drafted by Pittsburgh Steelers

Former Iowa defensive lineman Logan Lee was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 178th pick of the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday.

With the 178th pick in the 2024 #NFLDraft, we select DE Logan Lee. pic.twitter.com/U16c3MaQjK — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 27, 2024

The Orion, Illinois, native held a number of high school offers from the likes of Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Michigan State, Iowa, Minnesota, Ole Miss, and Northwestern. He ultimately committed to the Hawkeyes a few months after the school officially offered him in early 2017.

After seeing minimal action during his first two years, the 6-foot-5, 251-pounder entered the starting lineup in 2021 and remained there for the rest of his Hawkeye career, anchoring a defense that was perennially regarded as one of the nation’s best under coordinator Phil Parker.

Lee collected 54 tackles in his first year as a starter, leading the Hawkeyes to a 10-4 record and a Big Ten West Division title. He continued his performance into the 2022 season, totaling 48 tackles and three sacks while earning an honorable mention on the All-Big Ten list by league coaches and media.

Lee recorded his best year in 2023 with a career-high 55 tackles, three sacks, and one blocked field goal against in-state rival Iowa State. He was named a third-team All-American by Phil Steele as well as another honorable mention on the All-Big Ten list. For his efforts throughout the year, the Iowa coaching staff awarded him the Hayden Fry Extra Heartbeat Award on defense.

Lee joins a Steelers squad that finished third in the AFC North last year with a 10-7 record.