Iowa football’s defensive lineman Logan Lee drafted by Pittsburgh Steelers

The 6-foot-5, 251-pound defensive lineman was selected with the 178th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Byline photo of Brad Schultz
Brad Schultz, Sports Reporter
April 27, 2024
Iowa+defensive+lineman+Logan+Lee+and+linebacker+Jay+Higgins+tackle+Northwestern+quarterback+Brendan+Sullivan+during+the+2023+Wildcats+Classic%2C+a+football+game+between+Iowa+and+Northwestern+at+Wrigley+Field+in+Chicago%2C+on+Saturday%2C+Nov.+4%2C+2023.+Lee+had+four+total+tackles.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Wildcats%2C+10-7.
Ayrton Breckenridge
Iowa defensive lineman Logan Lee and linebacker Jay Higgins tackle Northwestern quarterback Brendan Sullivan during the 2023 Wildcats Classic, a football game between Iowa and Northwestern at Wrigley Field in Chicago, on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Lee had four total tackles. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wildcats, 10-7.

Former Iowa defensive lineman Logan Lee was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 178th pick of the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday. 

The Orion, Illinois, native held a number of high school offers from the likes of Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Michigan State, Iowa, Minnesota, Ole Miss, and Northwestern. He ultimately committed to the Hawkeyes a few months after the school officially offered him in early 2017. 

After seeing minimal action during his first two years, the 6-foot-5, 251-pounder entered the starting lineup in 2021 and remained there for the rest of his Hawkeye career, anchoring a defense that was perennially regarded as one of the nation’s best under coordinator Phil Parker. 

Lee collected 54 tackles in his first year as a starter, leading the Hawkeyes to a 10-4 record and a Big Ten West Division title. He continued his performance into the 2022 season, totaling 48 tackles and three sacks while earning an honorable mention on the All-Big Ten list by league coaches and media. 

Lee recorded his best year in 2023 with a career-high 55 tackles, three sacks, and one blocked field goal against in-state rival Iowa State. He was named a third-team All-American by Phil Steele as well as another honorable mention on the All-Big Ten list. For his efforts throughout the year, the Iowa coaching staff awarded him the Hayden Fry Extra Heartbeat Award on defense. 

Lee joins a Steelers squad that finished third in the AFC North last year with a 10-7 record.
