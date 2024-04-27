The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Photos: “An Endless Night of Flora and Wondra Disability Fashion Show”

Byline photo of Isabella Tisdale
Isabella Tisdale, Photojournalist
April 27, 2024

“An Endless Night of Flora and Wondra Disability Fashion Show” debuted at The Wright House of Fashion on Friday. 

The collection was designed by sophomore Aria Warren. Warren addressed her difficulty growing up nonverbal and using a communicator. She hopes to empower people with disabilities through her fashion. Warren showed her collection with a variety of models, and an Iowa event management class helped put together a raffle with local businesses.

Warren hopes to continue her work with fashion into her adult life and make more work. 

Isabella Tisdale
Designer Aria Warren speaks with her friend Mariana before “An Endless Night of Flora and Wondra Disability Fashion Show” at the Wright House of Fashion in Iowa City on Friday, April 26, 2024. The fashion show donated proceeds to the Trevor Project, an anti-suicide organization targeted towards LGBTQ+ individuals.

About the Contributor
Isabella Tisdale
Isabella Tisdale, Photojournalist
(she/her)
Isabella Tisdale is a photojournalist for The Daily Iowan and is a senior at West High school. In her free time, she stage manages for the theater program at West High. She plans to double major in political science and journalism.
