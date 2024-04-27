Photos: “An Endless Night of Flora and Wondra Disability Fashion Show”

“An Endless Night of Flora and Wondra Disability Fashion Show” debuted at The Wright House of Fashion on Friday.

The collection was designed by sophomore Aria Warren. Warren addressed her difficulty growing up nonverbal and using a communicator. She hopes to empower people with disabilities through her fashion. Warren showed her collection with a variety of models, and an Iowa event management class helped put together a raffle with local businesses.

Warren hopes to continue her work with fashion into her adult life and make more work.