Photos: University of Iowa 28th Annual Powwow

John Charlson, Photojournalist
April 21, 2024

The University of Iowa’s 28th Annual Powwow was held at the Johnson County Fairgrounds on Saturday.

The powwow kicked off with a customary opening, where participants entered the arena led by Meskwaki veterans carrying the flags of the Meskwaki Nation, the United States, the State of Iowa, and the POW/MIA.

Following the grand entry, student organizers and the Vice President for Student Life, Sarah Hansen, and Associate Vice President and Dean of Students Angie Reams welcomed the crowd beginning the event.

Attendees enter the dance arena during the University of Iowa Powwow at the Johnson Country Fairgrounds on Saturday, April 20, 2024.

