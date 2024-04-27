The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Iowa’s Erick All drafted by Cincinnati Bengals
Brian Ferentz hired by Maryland football as offensive analyst
‘Hellerball’: The philosophy behind Iowa baseball’s offense
Press Box Banter: Making history with Iowa women’s basketball player Jada Gyamfi
Iowa Supreme Court reverses $12.7 million decision siding with UI Health Care
Iowa's Erick All drafted by Cincinnati Bengals

The 6-foot-4, 252-pound tight end was selected with the 115th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Byline photo of Chris Meglio
Chris Meglio, Sports Reporter
April 27, 2024
Iowa+tight+end+Erick+All+catches+a+pass+during+a+football+game+between+Iowa+and+Western+Michigan+at+Kinnick+Stadium+in+Iowa+City+on+Saturday%2C+Sept.+16%2C+2023.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Broncos%2C+41-10.+All+had+34+receiving+yards+and+scored+a+two-point+conversion.
Grace Smith
Iowa tight end Erick All catches a pass during a football game between Iowa and Western Michigan at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Broncos, 41-10. All had 34 receiving yards and scored a two-point conversion.

Former Iowa tight end Erick All was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals with the 115th pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Fairfield, Ohio, native was the No. 11 prospect coming out of high school in 2019 and now gets to play for his hometown NFL team after five years in college.

The four-star tight end had a number of offers coming out of high school in Bowling Green, Iowa, Miami-Ohio, Purdue, Indiana, Ohio, Pittsburgh, Boston College, Wake Forest, Minnesota, Duke, Wisconsin, Florida State, Michigan State, and Michigan. He ultimately committed to the Wolverines about a month-and-a-half after the school offered him.

All spent the first four years of his collegiate career at Michigan. In his first season with the program, he caught just one pass for 10 yards at tight end and saw action on special teams in 11 games played. His second season was limited due to COVID-19, but he appeared in all six games with two starts and recorded 12 receptions for 82 yards.

The 2021 season was a breakout season for All. He appeared in 13 games and started eight at tight end and on special teams. He caught 38 passes for 437 yards and two touchdowns, earning honorable mention All-Big Ten honors by league coaches and media.

The 2022 season saw All record three receptions for 36 yards in three games before having season-ending surgery. After the season, he entered the transfer portal and committed to Iowa shortly after.

All’s lone season with the Hawkeyes saw him start seven games at tight end and catch 21 passes for 299 yards and three touchdowns before suffering a season-ending ACL injury against Wisconsin. Despite the short season, he still earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors by league coaches and media as well as the Team Hustle Award. The 6-foot-4, 252-pounder declared for the NFL Draft after the season.
