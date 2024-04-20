Photos: 2024 Iowa football spring practice

Iowa football held a spring practice at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday. Gates opened to fans at 9:45 a.m., with the two-hour practice kicking off at 10:45 a.m.

Iowa’s starting quarterback Deacon Hill, who came in for Cade McNamara after an ACL injury last season, took the field alongside new offensive coordinator, Tim Lester.

Lester was hired after former offensive coordinator, Brian Ferentz’s contract was revised removing him from the position at the end of the 2023-2024 season. This came after contractual performance objectives including scoring at least 25 points per game and seven wins in the upcoming season were not met.

Last year, Iowa finished last season 10-4, after making it to the Big Ten championship where they fell 26-0 to Michigan, and the Cheez-it Citrus Bowl where they again lost 35-0 to Tennessee.

The Hawkeyes will start their season at home against Illinois State in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31.