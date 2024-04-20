The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Iowa football spring practice column | Hawkeye offense still in the rebuilding process as transfer portral looms
Former Iowa men’s wrestler Spencer Lee wins Olympic Team Trials
Iowa lawmakers gaveled out the session Saturday, here’s how leaders' priorities fared
Where are Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ legislative priorities now post-session?
Iowa Legislature gaveled out Saturday, here’s a look at the state’s budget
Advertisement

Photos: 2024 Iowa football spring practice

Byline photo of Isabella Tisdale
Byline photo of Emily Nyberg
Isabella Tisdale, Emma Calabro, and Emily Nyberg
April 20, 2024

Iowa football held a spring practice at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday. Gates opened to fans at 9:45 a.m., with the two-hour practice kicking off at 10:45 a.m.

Iowa’s starting quarterback Deacon Hill, who came in for  Cade McNamara after an ACL injury last season, took the field alongside new offensive coordinator, Tim Lester.

Lester was hired after former offensive coordinator, Brian Ferentz’s contract was revised removing him from the position at the end of the 2023-2024 season. This came after contractual performance objectives including scoring at least 25 points per game and seven wins in the upcoming season were not met.

Last year, Iowa finished last season 10-4, after making it to the Big Ten championship where they fell 26-0 to Michigan, and the Cheez-it Citrus Bowl where they again lost 35-0 to Tennessee.

The Hawkeyes will start their season at home against Illinois State in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31.

2024_04_20_fbpractice_IT_0039
Gallery28 Photos
Isabella Tisdale
The Iowa football team scrimmages during a spring practice at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, April 20, 2024. The Hawkeyes held a free open practice for fans.

More to Discover
More in Football
Iowa offensive coordinator Tim Lester speaks during a press conference at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz announced on Jan. 31 that former senior analyst for the Green Bay Packers Tim Lester will serve as the next offensive coordinator for the Hawkeyes. Before his move to Iowa City, Lester held the position of head coach at Western Michigan University for six seasons and served as quarterbacks coach for both Purdue and Syracuse before his head coach title at WMU.
Iowa football notebook | Coordinators update schemes, personnel, position battles
Iowa players run off the field after a football game between Iowa and Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Fighting Illini, 15-13.
Point/Counterpoint | Is NIL good for college football?
Iowa offensive lineman Gennings Dunker blocks Penn State defensive end Zuriah Fisher during a football game between No. 24 Iowa and No. 7 Penn State at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. The Nittany Lions defeated the Hawkeyes, 31-0.
Looking into Iowa football's offensive line this season, Kirk Ferentz's thoughts on NIL
More in Multimedia
The Daily Iowan Headliners | Worst Impressions
Ahzia Hester performs during The Daily Iowan Headliners in The Daily Iowan newsroom in the Adler Journalism building on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. Four groups will be featured in the series’ second season.
The Daily Iowan Headliners | Ahzia
Press Box Banter: Catching Indiana Fever with Chloe Peterson
Press Box Banter: Catching Indiana Fever with Chloe Peterson
More in Photo
Iowa infielder Blake Guerin and utility player Andy Nelson embrace before a baseball game between Bradley and Iowa at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated the Braves 11-6.
Photos: Iowa baseball vs. Bradley
The Indigo Girls perform at the Englert Theatre in Iowa City on Wednesday, April 17, 2024.
Photos: Indigo Girls live in Iowa City at the Englert Theatre
Barbora Pokorna hitting the ball during a tennis meet at the Hawkeye Tennis and Recreational Complex in Iowa City on Sunday, April 14, 2024. The Hawkeyes swept Penn State, 4-0.
Photos: Iowa tennis vs. Penn State
About the Contributors
Isabella Tisdale
Isabella Tisdale, Photojournalist
(she/her)
Isabella Tisdale is a photojournalist for The Daily Iowan and is a senior at West High school. In her free time, she stage manages for the theater program at West High. She plans to double major in political science and journalism.
Emily Nyberg
Emily Nyberg, Visual Editor
(she/her/hers)
Emily Nyberg is a second-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic arts. Prior to her role as a Visual Editor, Emily was a Photojournalist, and a News Reporter covering higher education.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in