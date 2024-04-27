The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
Photos: Iowa Softball vs Minnesota

Ethan McLaughlin, Photojournalist
April 27, 2024

Fans filled the stands of Bob Pearl Field on Saturday, April 27, 2024, to watch the Hawkeyes take on the Golden Gophers on senior day in Iowa City. The Gophers defeated the Hawkeyes in the first of three games to be played over the weekend 7-5. 

The ceremonies pregame included parents of players throwing out the first pitch and gifting white roses to Minnesota seniors. Postgame, all seniors were gifted framed jerseys and flowers while standing with family and loved ones in the infield. 

The Gophers Taylor Krapf sent a one-run home run shot over the left-centerfield wall to put Minnesota up in the third. The Gophers carried that momentum, scoring four runs in the fourth and two in the fifth while holding Iowa to only one run through five innings. 

The Hawkeyes had a late momentum swing and two-run performance in the sixth, which put them back in the game and heading into the seventh. Lighting put the final ending on pause after Grace Banes eluded Minnesota catcher Taylor Krapf. Iowa put one more run in off of a sac fly but could not get anything done after that, finishing the game with five runs to the Gophers’ 7.

Minnesota’s Taylor Krapf sent in three runs for the Gophers with two hits, including the third-inning home run. Melanie Cox added on recorded two more RBIs off of three hits on the day.  

Iowa’s Jena Young and Avery Jackson both recorded two hits, while Sammy Diaz logged two RBIs on one hit in the game.

As both teams head into the final stretch of games before tournament play, the loss puts Iowa’s record to 16-24, while Minnesota’s becomes 24-22. The Hawkeyes will face the Golden Gophers again on Sunday, April 28, 2024, at Bob Pearl Field in Iowa City for the second game of three. 

Ethan McLaughlin
Iowa outfielders Tatianna Roman, Grace Banes, and Bryce Klosterman break their huddle between innings during the first of a three-game softball series between Iowa and Minnesota at Bob Pearl Field on Saturday, April 27, 2024. The Gophers defeated the Hawkeyes 7-5.

