Photos: Iowa volleyball vs. Indiana

Gabby Drees, Photojournalist
November 6, 2021

Gabby Drees
Rightside hitter Courtney Buzzerio hits the ball during a volleyball game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Indiana Hoosiers at the Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. The Hawkeyes beat the Hoosiers 3-1. Buzzerio earned 18 kills.
