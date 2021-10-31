Photos: Iowa City Sudanese community protests Sudan military coup

Gabby Drees, Photojournalist October 31, 2021
Twitter reactions to Iowa’s 27-7 loss to Wisconsin
Badgers bully Hawkeyes, hand Iowa second consecutive loss
Halftime reactions | Wisconsin leads No. 9 Iowa, 20-0
Iowa Heartlanders blown out by Toledo Walleye, 10-1
No. 1 Iowa field hockey drops first game of season
Football
Photos: No. 9 Iowa football vs. Wisconsin
Multimedia
Photos: Iowa Heartlanders vs. Toledo Walleye
The Scoreboard: Oct. 29, 2021
DI Films
Film: Student Spotlight: Donghee Han
Photos: Iowa women’s basketball Media Day
Photos: Iowa Heartlanders vs. Wheeling Nailers
Photos: Iowa wrestling Media Day
Photos: Iowa soccer vs. Minnesota
Film: City Council Candidate Interviews
Photos: Sudanese community protests on Pentacrest