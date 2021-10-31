Photos: Iowa City Sudanese community protests Sudan military coup

Gabby Drees, Photojournalist
October 31, 2021

Signs supporting the Sudanese people are seen during a protest against a military coup in Sudan on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Around 100 people came and showed their support after the first protest earlier that week.
