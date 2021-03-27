Photos: Iowa field hockey v. Michigan State

Jerod Ringwald , Photojournalist
March 27, 2021

032621-fieldhockeyMSU-JR001
Gallery|21 Photos
Jerod Ringwald
Starters from both teams walk onto the field during a field hockey game between Iowa and Michigan State at Grant Field on Friday, March 26, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Spartans 5-0.
Facebook Comments