Watch: Hawkeyes tally four pins in first session of Big Ten Wrestling Championships

The Hawkeyes went 11-2 overall in the first session and 8-2 in the quarterfinals.

Iowa Wrestler Jacob Warner grapples from the top position against Andrew Salemme of Wisconsin during the Big Ten Wrestling Tournament at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, PA on Saturday, March 6, 2021. Warner won the match by fall 59 seconds into the first period. (Ryan Adams/The Daily Iowan)

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Iowa’s final two matches of the first round of the 2021 Big Ten Wrestling Championships did not last very long.

At 197 pounds, third-seeded Jacob Warner pinned No. 14 Andrew Alemme of Wisconsin in 59 seconds. No. 3 heavyweight Tony Cassioppi followed that with a pin of his own over No. 14 Garrett Kappes of Maryland. Cassioppi’s match only lasted 23 seconds, tying the quickest fall a Hawkeye has ever recorded in the conference tournament.

Then in the quarterfinals, top seeds Jaydin Eierman (141) and Michael Kemerer (174) both tallied pins of their own.

Eierman notched four first-period takedowns and led 14-3 before catching Purdue’s No. 9 Parker Filius out of a scramble to secure the pin. In his first-ever match at the Big Ten Wrestling Championships, Eierman advances to the semifinals.

Kemerer pinned No. 8 Jared Krattiger of Wisconsin in 90 seconds to advance to the semifinals and give Iowa four pins in the session.

DITV’s Tianna Torrejon was behind the camera for all four matches. Here are videos of all four Hawkeye pins: