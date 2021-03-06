Live from State College: Session 1 of the 2021 Big Ten Wrestling Championships

Follow along for updates of Iowa’s performance on the mat at this year’s conference meet.

Teams participate in warmups before the Big Ten Wrestling Tournament at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, PA on Saturday, March 6, 2021. (Ryan Adams/The Daily Iowan)

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — The start of the Iowa wrestling team’s two-day quest to repeat as Big Ten Champions is underway.

The first session of the 2021 Big Ten Wrestling Championships has started. Seven Hawkeyes have byes in the first round. Nine-seed Nelson Brands (184 pounds) and three-seeds Jacob Warner (197) and Tony Cassioppi (285) will be the only Iowa wrestlers competing in the first round.

The remaining seven Iowa wrestlers are either one-seeds (Spencer Lee, Jaydin Eierman, Alex Marinelli, and Michael Kemerer) or two-seeds (Austin DeSanto, Max Murin, and Kaleb Young) and will first take the mat for the quarterfinals.

Iowa won its 36th conference wrestling title last season. The Big Ten meet was the last time the Hawkeyes took the mat last season before the COVID-19 pandemic led to the season’s cancellation.

The Daily Iowan sent a reporter, photographer, and a member of DITV to State College this weekend. Follow along at dailyiowan.com and on Twitter @TheDailyIowan for coverage of the tournament. The first session is also airing on the Big Ten Network.

Here are Iowa’s results from the first session:

Championship Bracket Round 1

125 pounds — No. 1 Spencer Lee, Bye

Lee will take on Michigan’s No. 9 Dylan Ragusin in the quarterfinals.

133 — No. 2 Austin DeSanto, Bye

DeSanto will take on Nebraska’s No. 10 Tucker Sjomeling in the quarterfinals.

141 — No. 1 Jaydin Eierman, Bye

Eierman will take on Purdue’s No. 9 Parker Filius in the quarterfinals.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates throughout the day.