Press Box Banter: Dashing down memory lane with Chris Werner

A Daily Iowan alum joins current sports journalists on this episode.
Byline photo of Natalie Dunlap
Natalie Dunlap, Assistant Digital Editor
March 31, 2024

Press Box Banter is The Daily Iowan’s weekly sports podcast. On each episode we talk about the latest athletics news, host a special guest, and make predictions for upcoming games. This week’s edition features Chris Werner, a former DI sports journalist. He shares his postgraduate experience working as a Media Relations Associate for the Iowa Cubs, plus stories from his DoorDash side hustle 

This week’s episode was hosted by Brad Schultz, Chris Meglio, Matt McGowan and Colin Votzmeyer and produced by Natalie Dunlap.
About the Contributor
Natalie Dunlap, Assistant Digital Editor
(she/her/hers)
Natalie Dunlap is the Assistant Digital Editor at The Daily Iowan. She is the host and producer of the Above the Fold news podcast. She has previously worked as a news reporter, news editor, politics reporter, politics editor, and digital producer for the DI. She is a senior majoring in journalism and minoring in English and gender, women's, and sexuality studies. In her free time, she enjoys crocheting while listening to pop culture podcasts.
