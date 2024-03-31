Press Box Banter: Dashing down memory lane with Chris Werner

Press Box Banter is The Daily Iowan’s weekly sports podcast. On each episode we talk about the latest athletics news, host a special guest, and make predictions for upcoming games. This week’s edition features Chris Werner, a former DI sports journalist. He shares his postgraduate experience working as a Media Relations Associate for the Iowa Cubs, plus stories from his DoorDash side hustle

This week’s episode was hosted by Brad Schultz, Chris Meglio, Matt McGowan and Colin Votzmeyer and produced by Natalie Dunlap.





