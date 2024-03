Several churches in the Iowa City area have made a conscious effort to not only welcome LGBTQ+ people in their congregations, but to actively affirm their identity and show them allyship. Hear from a few of the church leaders who share how they make their place of worship safe for queer members.

Above the Fold is hosted and produced by Natalie Dunlap. Reporting from Roxy Ekberg contributed to this episode.