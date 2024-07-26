Photos: Johnson County Fair 2024

Members of the Johnson County area came together at the southern edge of Iowa City for the Johnson County Fair to celebrate and display the agricultural side of the county spanning over six days from Saturday, July 20 to Thursday, July 25.

The fair hosted a variety of events ranging from beauty pageants and talent searches, to fireworks and carnivals, to educational and commercial displays. Members of 4-H and FFA were also able to show their livestock in competitions throughout the week. On the final day of the fair an auction was held in the North arena of the Fairgrounds for farmers and companies to bid on the competing livestock.