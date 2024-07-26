The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
Mock-up magazine or catalog on table. Blank page or notepad for mockups or simulations. 3D rendering

Photos: Johnson County Fair 2024

Ethan Mclaughlin and Sahithi Shankaiahgari
July 26, 2024

Members of the Johnson County area came together at the southern edge of Iowa City for the Johnson County Fair to celebrate and display the agricultural side of the county spanning over six days from Saturday, July 20 to Thursday, July 25.

The fair hosted a variety of events ranging from beauty pageants and talent searches, to fireworks and carnivals, to educational and commercial displays. Members of 4-H and FFA were also able to show their livestock in competitions throughout the week. On the final day of the fair an auction was held in the North arena of the Fairgrounds for farmers and companies to bid on the competing livestock.

Sahithi Shankaiahgari
Kids play gaga ball during the Johnson County Fair on Wednesday, July 24, 2024.

