Above the Fold: Iowa’s former male gymnasts reflect on the end other program



On August 21, 2020, coaches and student athletes from the University of Iowa men’s gymnastics, men’s tennis, and men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams were called into an urgent meeting inside Carver Hawkeye Arena, where they were told their sports would be dissolved after the 2020-21 season. In this episode, former men’s gymnasts share how their career progressed after the Hawkeye team was cut.

Above the Fold is hosted and produced by Natalie Dunlap. Reporting from Matt McGowan contributed to this episode.