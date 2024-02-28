The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Above the Fold: Iowa’s former male gymnasts reflect on the end other program

Three male gymnasts share what followed after they were told their sport was being dissolved at Iowa.
Byline photo of Natalie Dunlap
Natalie Dunlap, Assistant Digital Editor
February 28, 2024


On August 21, 2020, coaches and student athletes from the University of Iowa men’s gymnastics, men’s tennis, and men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams were called into an urgent meeting inside Carver Hawkeye Arena, where they were told their sports would be dissolved after the 2020-21 season. In this episode, former men’s gymnasts share how their career progressed after the Hawkeye team was cut. 

RELATED: Former Iowa men’s gymnasts still hang on to the sport they love

Above the Fold is hosted and produced by Natalie Dunlap. Reporting from Matt McGowan contributed to this episode.
About the Contributors
Natalie Dunlap, Assistant Digital Editor
(she/her/hers)
Natalie Dunlap is the Assistant Digital Editor at The Daily Iowan. She is the host and producer of the Above the Fold news podcast. She has previously worked as a news reporter, news editor, politics reporter, politics editor, and digital producer for the DI. She is a senior majoring in journalism and minoring in English and gender, women's, and sexuality studies. In her free time, she enjoys crocheting while listening to pop culture podcasts.
Carly Schrum, Photojournalist
she/her/hers
Carly is a freshman majoring in Journalism and Mass Communication and potentially majoring in sustainability. She works at the Daily Iowan as a photojournalist.
